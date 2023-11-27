Oxford Instruments Asylum Research releases VERO, an Interferometric AFM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtomicForceMicroscopy–Oxford Instruments Asylum Research announces today the release of Vero, the first and only AFM with Quadrature Phase Differential Interferometry (QPDI) cantilever sensing technology. Vero builds on the ultra-high performance, stability, and capabilities of Asylum’s Cypher AFM family, and because the QPDI detector measures the true vertical tip displacement, it can produce more accurate and more repeatable AFM results.





“This exciting new product builds on Asylum Research’s rich tradition of leading innovation within the AFM market. The Vero AFM, with its novel QPDI detector, redefines what is possible. I am looking forward to seeing the many exciting results our customers will get using this new technology,” said Dr. Mario Viani, President of Asylum Research.

The QPDI detector improves measurement sensitivity, so even ultra-low piezoelectric response materials like hafnia can now be characterized with Vero. Because the QPDI detector directly measures tip displacement, it avoids many of the artifacts associated with conventional AFMs. Thus, Vero measures a true representation of the sample properties. “The introduction of QPDI cantilever sensing will be a major breakthrough for the AFM research community,” said Dr. Roger Proksch, Chief Technology Officer for Asylum Research. “QPDI solves many longstanding disadvantages of the optical beam cantilever detection method that has been industry standard for over 30 years. The new QPDI technology will make Vero more accurate, repeatable and allow Vero customers to more confidently interpret and use their AFM results.”

This next-generation AFM is configurable to address a wide variety of research fields. It supports a full range of measurement techniques including popular options such as blueDrive photothermal excitation and environmental control accessories.

Join Asylum Research for an e-seminar “Quadrature Phase Differential Interferometry (QPDI) Technology in the Asylum Research Vero AFM” on December 6 at 8am PT. To register, visit here.

About Oxford Instruments Asylum Research

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research is the technology leader in atomic force microscopy for both materials and bioscience research. Asylum Research AFMs are widely used by both academic and industrial researchers for characterizing samples from diverse fields spanning material science, polymers, thin films, energy research, and biophysics. In addition to routine imaging of sample topography and roughness, Asylum Research AFMs also offer unmatched resolution and quantitative measurement capability for nanoelectrical, nanomechanical, and electromechanical characterization. Recent advances have made these measurements far simpler and more automated for increased consistency and productivity. Its Cypher, MFP-3D, Jupiter, and Vero AFM product lines span a wide range of performance, versatility, and budgets.

