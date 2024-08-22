Oxford Instruments Asylum Research Receives R&D 100 and Frost & Sullivan Awards for its Vero Atomic Force Microscope

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FrostAwards–Oxford Instruments Asylum Research announced today that its next-generation Atomic Force Microscope (AFM), Vero, has received three prestigious awards.









Vero AFM received the 2024 R&D 100 Award and the 2024 Market Disruptor Special Recognition Bronze Award from R&D Magazine. Recipients of this award are selected by a judging panel of industry professionals from around the world in recognition of the 100 most technologically significant products introduced during the past year.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize game changing companies and products that demonstrate superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. The analysts use a proprietary methodology to identify emerging trends before they become market standards. Vero AFM received the 2024 Best Practices New Product Innovation Award in the global microscopy industry.

“ Oxford Instruments Asylum Research is honoured to be lauded with these respected awards,” said Dr. Roger Proksch, Chief Technology Officer, Oxford Instruments Asylum Research. “ Asylum Research has been reshaping the AFM industry with its products for the last 25 years and these awards are a testament to our ongoing commitment to advancing AFM technology.”

Vero AFM was co-developed with Université de Lyon in France and was launched at the Materials Research Society conference in November 2023. “ The name Vero is based on the Latin root ‘ver,’ which means truth,” said Dr. Ben Ohler, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Vero. “ Vero’s new Quadrature Phase Differential Interferometry (QPDI) detection technology provides the true AFM cantilever motion, allowing improvements in the real quantification and accuracy of measurements of materials at the nanoscale level. Vero AFM is already redefining the limits of AFM by producing a new era of advances in material science research.”

For more information see https://afm.oxinst.com

About Oxford Instruments Asylum Research

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research is the technology leader in atomic force microscopy for both materials and bioscience research. Asylum Research AFMs are widely used by both academic and industrial researchers for characterizing samples from diverse fields spanning material science, polymers, thin films, energy research, and biophysics. In addition to routine imaging of sample topography and roughness, Asylum Research AFMs also offer unmatched resolution and quantitative measurement capability for nanoelectrical, nanomechanical, and electromechanical characterization. Recent advances have made these measurements far simpler and more automated for increased consistency and productivity. Its Cypher, MFP-3D, Jupiter, and Vero AFM product lines span a wide range of performance, versatility, and budgets.

