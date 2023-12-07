OxFirst IP Valuation Supports $500+M Acquisition

OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–OxFirst’s patent portfolio valuation supported an equity acquisition worth more than five hundred million US Dollars in the Web3 space, understood as a novel approach to the internet. The deal also includes a comprehensive intellectual property licensing deal, which OxFirst enabled through its patent specific economic assessments.





OxFirst’s detailed patent valuation revealed key opportunities and risks associated with the patent portfolio acquisition. A patent valuation is essential for the effective commercialization of innovative efforts. OxFirst provides the economic underpinning to maximise a firm’s patent portfolio by arming decisionmakers with the evidence to leverage their company’s patent assets for success. A patent valuation puts a defined monetary value on intellectual property, turning otherwise intangible business assets into a tangible business opportunity.

Says OxFirst Managing Director Professor Ghafele, “The equity acquisition enables further R&D and allows the firm to expand into so far untapped business opportunities. It is great to be able to help new technologies progress further by uncovering the economic value of intellectual property.”

It is remarkable that this equity acquisition was by and large driven by the underlying patent business strategy. This stands in contrast to traditional investments, which often limit the IP analysis to a mere legal assessment. This illustrates that savvy investors are increasingly keen on understanding the commercial prospects of patents and are less interested in looking at patents simply as a proxy for R&D activity.

New decentralised approaches to the internet are experiencing important growth rates and patent filings correlate with such growth rates. However, given the many opportunities provided by this specific technology, the sector is yet to illustrate how it will pro-actively put its patents to work and assure they meet the needs of society. In that respect, the OxFirst patent valuation has certainly offered pioneering insights.

OxFirst is an intellectual property (IP) and competition law and economics consultancy with significant expertise in IP valuation and strategy. Named best IP Valuation Firm 2023 for the third consecutive year, it has over the last twelve years, supported Fortune 100 companies, law firms, private equity firms and policy makers to better understand and utilise their IP. OxFirst was founded by scholars of the University of Oxford and we retain close links with the university to this day. Based in London and Oxford, OxFirst works with corporations from across the globe.

