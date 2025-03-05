Oxbridge Health Disrupts Texas Healthcare Market with Innovative Episode Benefit Plans

Offering 50,000+ Episode Care Groups with Unprecedented Price Transparency and Provider Freedom

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#consumerchoice--Oxbridge Health, an industry leader in episode-based healthcare solutions, announces its entry into the Texas market with Episode Benefit Plans designed to transform how self-funded employers provide healthcare benefits. These plans offer a compelling alternative to traditional health insurance programs, featuring more than 50,000 unique episode care groups statewide with full price transparency and the freedom for members to choose any physician or hospital.

Cost Reduction Without Network Restrictions

Episode Benefit Plans reduce employer healthcare costs by 10-20% while eliminating the network restrictions typical of cost-containment strategies. The plans feature price guarantees for 124 episodes of care, providing employers with predictable costs and employees with clarity on out-of-pocket expenses before receiving treatment.

"Our Episode Benefit Plans deliver the best of both worlds—the freedom of choice found in PPO plans combined with costs lower than narrow network or Reference Based Pricing plans," said Sal Gentile, CEO of Oxbridge Health. "This represents a fundamental shift in healthcare financing that benefit managers and brokers need to evaluate against their current solutions."

Healthcare Innovation With Proven Leadership

Oxbridge Health was founded by Steve Wiggins, the healthcare entrepreneur behind Oxford Health Plans, HealthMarket, and Remedy Partners—all pioneering companies in the bundled payment space.

"We've applied decades of experience in episode-based care to create a model that aligns the interests of employers, employees, and providers," said Wiggins. "The savings compound as members engage with our platform, driving meaningful change in healthcare purchasing behavior through unprecedented transparency."

Episode-Based Care for Common and Complex Conditions

The Oxbridge platform includes episodes for surgeries and procedures, as well as chronic conditions. Examples include:

1,800+ diabetes care options for comprehensive chronic condition management

for comprehensive chronic condition management 750+ maternity care pathways ensuring quality care through pregnancy and delivery

ensuring quality care through pregnancy and delivery 155 knee arthroscopy care choices for personalized surgical interventions

These specialized care groups represent just a fraction of the 50,000+ options available, covering the full spectrum of healthcare needs from preventive services to complex surgeries.

Benefits for All Stakeholders

For Benefit Managers and Employers:

10-20% reduction in healthcare benefit costs

Predictable pricing for budgeting and financial planning

Improved employee satisfaction with healthcare benefits

For Insurance Brokers:

Distinctive product offering with compelling value proposition

Ability to deliver meaningful cost reductions to clients

Competitive advantage in a crowded benefits marketplace

For Plan Members:

Complete pricing transparency before receiving care

Freedom to choose any provider without network constraints

Elimination of surprise billing when selecting fixed-price care teams

Market Availability

Oxbridge has begun accepting new customers in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio for coverage beginning in April. Quotes are currently available to employers, brokers, and benefits advisors.

"Every stakeholder in the healthcare ecosystem stands to benefit from our approach," added Gentile. "We invite benefit professionals to request a quote and detailed comparison to see how our solution stacks up against any alternative in the market."

For more information on Oxbridge Health's Episode Benefit Plans, visit https://oxbridgehealth.com.

Media

Leslie Padilla

Director Public Relations

Oxbridge Health

267-800-4316

leslie.padilla@oxbridgehealth.com