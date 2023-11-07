Oxa and eVersum Join Self-driving Shuttle Rollout in Belfast Harbour

Zero-carbon shuttles built by eVersum and driven by Oxa self-driving software will begin carrying passengers from early 2025









Highlights

First joint commercial rollout of Oxa software and eVersum’s eShuttle vehicles.

Belfast Harbour services are due to begin in 2025 with Government backing from Innovate UK and the Centre for Connected & Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV).

Advanced shuttle schemes can lead the way in scaling self-driving vehicles as the fastest evolving commercial sector.

OXFORD, England, & LEIBNITZ, Austria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oxa, one of the world’s leading self-driving vehicle software developers, and eVersum, the electric commercial vehicles and passenger transport solutions specialists, cement a new collaboration with their first joint rollout of autonomous vehicle technology. The companies are combining expertise to deliver self-driving shuttles each capable of carrying up to 40 passengers around the Innovation District in Northern Ireland’s Belfast Harbour Estate, as well as tourist attractions such as the revamped Titanic Belfast exhibition. The Harlander Project is a vital component in the area’s sustainable transport plan as current visitor numbers of over 3.6 million people a year are predicted to rise to more than 5.6 million by 2035 as a result of a major investment program.

The first Belfast Harbour project shuttles are due to enter passenger service in 2025 and it is the latest in a rapidly increasing list of schemes in which Oxa is helping to unlock the benefits of autonomy for people and across industries. That includes a collaboration with U.S. based micro-transit provider Beep which is developing shuttle services across 7 U.S. states with 26 customers.

According to Oxa CEO Gavin Jackson: “ With eVersum, we can deploy passenger-carrying autonomous shuttle fleets almost anywhere and these flexible forms of transport will become widespread as a way of moving people and goods in a safer, more efficient and faster way.” He added, “ The broader rollout of self-driving vehicles is starting, and shuttling can lead the way as the fastest evolving commercial arena for Oxa self-driving technology to make its mark internationally.”

Combining Oxa’s software with automotive grade eVersum hardware offers a highly safe, secure and efficient way of deploying new shuttle fleets at scale.

“ We are thrilled to announce our participation in the Harlander Project, a groundbreaking initiative backed by the UK government,” said Ben Jardine, Chief Product Officer and CEO eVersum UK. “ The project strengthens the recent partnership announced with Oxa and it will propel eVersum’s growth. With Harlander, and with Oxa, we are laying the foundations for commercialising autonomous driving passenger transport across the UK and far beyond.”

The Autonomous Vehicle Technology

The shuttles will be driven by Oxa Driver, a full stack of high-performance software components which can be integrated into any vehicle to enable safe and efficient self-driving. The system is highly modular, customisable and can be retrofitted as a complete solution or integrated into co-developed autonomy solutions in full or at a component level.

The eVersum eShuttle is a product developed to embrace the modern-day mobility shift of inner-city and last-mile public transportation. The vehicle is a mid-sized complete low floor accessible shuttle bus which is low noise and designed from the ground up utilising the very latest Zero Emission Technology. Each shuttle in the Belfast deployment will have a human safety operator on board and be capable of carrying up to 20 people seated and 40 in total including standing room.

Testing, Rollout and Beyond

The Harlander project has a total budget of £11 million which is part-funded by Innovate UK and the Centre for Connected & Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV). Dedicated to solving transport challenges in the Belfast area, this deployment will initially see two autonomous shared passenger shuttles running between local transport links, through Belfast’s Innovation District and major tourist attractions including the revamped Titanic Belfast. The project is part of Belfast Harbour’s strategic plans and investment, underscoring its commitment to enhancing local infrastructure utilising cutting-edge technology.

The rollout phase involves a period of closed operation during the first quarter of 2025, before the service opens for passengers. Oxa and eVersum’s expectation is that the Belfast project will be a blueprint for new public transport networks across the UK and internationally that connect people and places more dynamically – all based on self-driving systems that are safer, more efficient and flexible than what exists today.

Quotes from Funding Partners

Innovate UK Executive Director for Net Zero, Mike Biddle, said: “ The UK Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) industry is maturing to become of crucial importance to the UK, and promises safer, cleaner and more efficient transport systems benefiting everyone. We welcome new commercial partnerships that strengthen the ecosystem and will continue to support all UK partners with their strategic ambitions”

Mike Dawson, People and Digital Transformation Director at Belfast Harbour, said: “ Belfast Harbour has a long track record of delivering and supporting innovation, so we are delighted to be working with Oxa and eVersum to deliver the UK’s first operationally ready and commercially viable automated shuttle service on publicly accessible roads within the Harbour Estate. This partnership supports our Smart Port ambitions and shows our commitment to the development of Belfast’s Innovation District.”

Project Harlander’s industry partners and supporters are BT, Horiba MIRA Ltd, Angoka Ltd and Zenzic.

Oxa and eVersum Collaboration

Oxa and eVersum announced a partnership to design, develop and produce shared autonomous passenger vehicles in October 2023. The partnership initially addresses a growing need for better, more flexible and low-carbon public transport options, particularly as urban populations grow and road congestion intensifies. The high cost of maintaining multi-route transit services combined with persistent driver shortages is already leading to service cuts affecting communities and vulnerable groups such as the elderly. By adopting autonomous eShuttles, transit operators can affordably and safely sustain routes and timetables whilst also addressing congestion and emissions reduction targets.

Oxa’s aim is to create a turnkey platform enabling autonomous vehicle solutions across all transport forms prioritising safety and security alongside industry-leading energy efficiency and functionality. The base Oxa and eVersum technology can already be used by any transport operator or mobility-as-a-service provider for unique low-carbon vehicle fleets.

About Oxa

Oxa is accelerating the transition to self-driving vehicles with products and solutions that enable autonomy across transport operations safely, securely and efficiently. The Oxa platform includes Oxa Driver, equipping vehicles with full self-driving functionality; Oxa MetaDriver, using generative AI to simulate real-world driving challenges at a huge scale to accelerate and assure the safety of deployments; and Oxa Hub, a set of cloud-based offerings for autonomous fleet management. Oxa is helping industries including shared passenger transportation, agriculture and logistics, get the most value from their fleets. For more information, visit oxa.tech

About eVersum

Headquartered in Austria, with engineering and manufacturing facilities strategically located in Austria, Slovenia, and the UK, eVersum stands as a high-tech company and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specialising in the design, development, and production of electric commercial vehicles and platforms, with a primary focus on passenger transport solutions. Our commitment lies in scalable systems and platforms (SSP), coupled with the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) approach. By harnessing existing full vehicle and system expertise, supported by a highly qualified team and an advanced digital environment, we’ve streamlined the development process. This allows us to offer our current and future customers cutting-edge, meticulously engineered, and reliable vehicles and transit system building blocks. Through the incorporation of the latest technologies, including x-by-wire, our platforms are designed to be autonomous driving ready (AD-ready), providing an opportunity for AD frontrunners to use and market the eVersum platforms. eVersum has set sail to making a tangible, European footprinted contribution to the transformation of public transport and is fostering a greener planet. For more information, visit eversum-mobility.com

About the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

Project Harlander is part of CCAV’s Commercialising CAM Deployments Competition (CCAMD). The Commercialising CAM programme is funded by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, a joint unit between the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and the Department for Transport (DfT) and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK and Zenzic. The £40m CCAMD competition was launched in May 2022 to support the delivery of early commercialisable Connected and Automated Mobility Services and is part of the Government’s vision for self-driving vehicles. Connected and automated mobility 2025: realising the benefits of self-driving vehicles.

