Ownera Expands Leadership team with Strategic Industry Hires

Ownera appoints Itay Tuchman, the former global head of FX at Citigroup to its board and expands its management team with the addition of industry leaders Natasha Benson and Emmanuel Aidoo

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Interoperability–Ownera, a leader in tokenization interoperability solutions, proudly announces the strategic addition of three seasoned professionals to its board and management team. Itay Tuchman, Natasha Benson and Emmanuel Aidoo bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive Ownera’s continued growth and success.









Itay Tuchman, the former Global Head of Foreign Exchange at Citi and Founder and CEO of TomorrowNext, joins the Ownera Board. With over twenty years of senior financial markets experience leading businesses across Asia-Pacific, Australia, Europe and the Americas. Itay brings valuable insights and strategic acumen to Ownera as it works with the largest financial institutions to deliver market-wide interoperability for tokenized assets.

Natasha Benson, appointed Chief Operating Officer, brings a distinguished track record in Capital Markets and FinTech. Natasha led the Structured Products Group at Goldman Sachs and pioneered FinTech’s with Standard Chartered and Barclays. With a proven ability to grow businesses at both institutional and high-growth stages, Benson will play a pivotal role in scaling the organization and onboarding the world’s leading financial institutions.

Emmanuel Aidoo, appointed Chair of the Ownera Advisory Board, is a recognized authority and thought leader in the institutional digital assets space. With 24 years at Credit Suisse in key roles including Head of Digital Asset Markets, he joins from Perella Weinberg. Emmanuel is a WEF Council member, Blockchain Round Table Chair, and recognized in Forbes Blockchain 50 and Business Insider’s finance top 10. His extensive experience in capital markets, blockchain, and related industry initiatives, aligns seamlessly with Ownera’s vision to bring the industry together to connect assets and investors at a global level.

These strategic appointments underscore Ownera’s dedication to assembling a high-caliber leadership team capable of steering the company through its next phase of growth. The combined strengths of Tuchman, Benson, and Aidoo will further solidify Ownera’s position as a leader in the institutional digital asset ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome Itay, Natasha, and Emmanuel to the Ownera family,” said Ami Ben-David, the founder and CEO of Ownera. “Their collective expertise will undoubtedly drive our strategic initiatives and contribute significantly to Ownera’s ongoing success.”

Ownera is a technology company delivering interoperability solutions to the world of tokenized assets. The company led the creation of the open peer-to-peer protocol called FinP2P and delivers FinP2P based network routers and digital securities solutions to the regulated financial services industry. Ownera’s FinP2P routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, brokers, transfer agents, digital cash providers and lenders.

Ownera completed its Series A investment round in 2022 and its strategic investors include J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, LRC Group, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax

