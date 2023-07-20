OwnBackup Achieves FedRAMP® Authorized Designation

FedRAMP® authorization allows OwnBackup to provide critical data security services to U.S. Government agencies

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OwnBackup, the leading SaaS data protection platform, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP® authorization for its OwnBackup Government Cloud solution. With this authorization, OwnBackup is now listed on the FedRAMP® Marketplace, and is eligible to provide data protection services to all U.S. Federal Government customers.





Established in 2011, FedRAMP® is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure Cloud services across the Federal Government, forming a public-private partnership to promote innovation and the advancement of more secure information technologies. By achieving FedRAMP® authorization, OwnBackup has demonstrated that it meets the rigorous security and compliance requirements of the program to host sensitive information in the Cloud.

“FedRAMP® authorization is a significant milestone for OwnBackup, and reaffirms our position as the market leader in SaaS data protection,” said Sam Gutmann, Chief Executive Officer at OwnBackup. “This designation allows us to bring our best-in-class solutions to Federal Government agencies, partnering with these vital organizations to accelerate their digital transformation goals, while ensuring that critical Federal Data and Metadata remains secure.”

OwnBackup’s FedRAMP® announcement comes at a time when the U.S. Government is making cybersecurity a clear priority. Earlier this year, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a new National Cybersecurity Strategy focused on strengthening the Nation’s digital infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of Cloud security and resilience, and protecting citizens and businesses from cyber threats. While no individual or company is immune to cyber threats, these attacks disproportionately target the public sector.

The public sector manages a wide array of sensitive information, making it a popular target for cyber criminals. According to Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), the public sector had the second most attacks of any industry. With OwnBackup, U.S. Government Agencies can be better prepared to avoid disruption to critical services, ensure a continuity of operations, and uphold trust and confidence with the citizens that they serve.

OwnBackup’s Data Protection Platform, which is used by over 6,000 customers across critical SaaS ecosystems, was designed with security in mind from its inception. OwnBackup’s solutions are architected with a variety of security controls across multiple tiers to address a range of security risks.

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup is a leading SaaS data protection platform for some of the largest SaaS ecosystems in the world, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and ServiceNow. Through capabilities like data security, backup and recovery, archiving, and sandbox seeding, OwnBackup empowers thousands of organizations worldwide to manage and protect the mission-critical data that drives their business.

Co-founded by seasoned data recovery, data protection, and information security experts, OwnBackup is a trusted independent software vendor (ISV) partner on the Salesforce AppExchange, AWS Marketplace, and Microsoft Marketplace. The Company is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with research and development (R&D), support, and other functions in Israel, EMEA and APAC. OwnBackup has raised over $500 million in venture funding, is ranked on the Forbes Cloud 100 as one of the world’s top private cloud companies, and is the partner of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications.

