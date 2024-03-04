Own Your Future: Tennessee Virtual Academy Enrollment Opens for 2024-2025 School Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #Enroll–Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open at Tennessee Virtual Academy (TNVA), a tuition-free, online public-school serving students throughout the state.





TNVA is dedicated to seeing students in Tennessee succeed through their individualized learning curriculum, dedicated teachers, hands-on learning and personalized support to meet families where they are. Equipped with in-person events and activities, field trips, and clubs, TNVA staff work tirelessly to see students thrive in an environment catered to them.

Now enrolling K-8th grade students, TNVA offers support through a connected team of school leaders, live classes by Tennessee-certified teachers, and counselors who offer individual care and community resources for students and families.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while still prioritizing academics. Online education through TNVA is accessible anytime, from anywhere there is an internet connection, truly working for the students to fit their needs.

“Our dream for students is to inspire them to reach their highest potential. Through student-centered academic teaching and support, we are raising future leaders who do not have to compromise their education to reach their goals,” said TNVA Executive Director Tonya Childress. “With an accountability framework built into our school, we are excited to continue supporting students who are pursuing their passions.”

TNVA curriculum is powered by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

For more information on open enrollment, visit TNVA.

About Tennessee Virtual Academy

Tennessee Virtual Academy is a full-time tuition-free public school that gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about TNVA, visit TNVA.k12.com.

