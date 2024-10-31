Owlet to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 13, 2024

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, plans to announce third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Kurt Workman, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Jonathan Harris, and Chief Financial Officer, Amanda Twede Crawford, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss these results and provide a business update.

Participants may access the call at 833-470-1428 (domestic) or 404-975-4839 (international) and reference Access Code 626609. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed online at the Events section of Owlet’s Investor Relations website at investors.owletcare.com. A replay will be available shortly after the webcast concludes.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet’s digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep for their children.

Since 2012, over 2 million parents worldwide have used Owlet’s platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life.

To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



ir@owletcare.com

Media:



pr@owletcare.com