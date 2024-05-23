Owlet to Participate in the 8th Annual Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, announced today its participation in the 8th Annual Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference, being held in New York City on June 4-5, 2024.

Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Scolnick, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Owlet management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation can be found here and will be available on the Owlet Investor Relations website, investors.owletcare.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Owlet’s Investor Relations website.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet’s digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. The Company (NYSE:OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep for their children.

Since 2012, over 2 million parents worldwide have used Owlet’s platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

