Owlet to Participate in TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OWLT #InvestorRelations--Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, announced today that it will participate in TD Cowen's 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5, 2025 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Jonathan Harris, President and Chief Revenue Officer, and Amanda Twede-Crawford, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to engage in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Owlet Investor Relations website, investors.owletcare.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Owlet’s Investor Relations website.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet’s digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. The Company (NYSE: OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep for their children.

Since 2012, over two million parents worldwide have used Owlet’s platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life.

To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

