Owkin Launches ATLANTIS: An Extensive Multimodal Patient Data Discovery Program Across 7 Countries in 11 Therapeutic Areas

The program aims to unlock AI’s potential to accelerate medical research by breaking down data silos.

The initiative spans 11 therapeutic areas across oncology, immunology & inflammation, and neurology.

ATLANTIS will enable 20 top-tier healthcare institutions to optimize their multimodal data for AI research.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owkin, a pioneer in Agentic AI for decoding the complexities of biology, has launched a comprehensive multimodal patient data discovery program to accelerate multimodal data access and advance medical research. Initiated in September 2024, the program will map 11 therapeutic areas across Owkin's extensive transatlantic network, with completion expected by May 2025. The data discovered in this program will power Owkin K, Owkin’s software, driving faster discoveries and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

Today, valuable healthcare data is siloed within institutions and departments. AI requires consolidated rich and harmonized datasets to drive progress, but this siloing means the data is not always visible or accessible.

This program encompasses multiple oncology indications, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), breast cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and multiple myeloma (MM). The program also covers three immunology and inflammation (I&I) areas—ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)—as well as Alzheimer's disease (AD) in neurology.

With broad reach and strong collaborative potential, the initiative brings together 20 leading healthcare institutions across France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US. By joining the program, these institutions will enhance their AI research capabilities by gaining deeper insights into their multimodal data to drive medical breakthroughs.

Agathe Arlotti, SVP of Partnerships at Owkin, stated: "Owkin is committed to fostering collaboration between data scientists and patient data to achieve unparalleled insights and innovation. By combining our AI expertise with leading healthcare partners, we are creating a patient data network that pushes the boundaries of biomedical research. Together, we are fueling breakthroughs for patients.”

This program reinforces Owkin’s commitment to international collaboration, mapping critical therapeutic areas, breaking down data silos, and creating a framework for continuous knowledge sharing—all in pursuit of its mission to improve patient outcomes through AI-driven healthcare solutions.

About Owkin:

Owkin is building the first universal AI co-pilot called K to lay the foundation for Biological Artificial Superintelligence (BASI). This co-pilot integrates a suite of AI agents that decode complex biology, accelerate research, and dramatically increase productivity. Acting as copilots, Owkin K agents will automate drug discovery and diagnostics and power next-generation pharma companies.

Owkin K will be powered by the world’s largest federated multimodal patient data network, a robotized lab, leading AGI technologies, and cutting-edge multimodal foundation models and LLMs.

Owkin@brands2life.com

T: +44 (0)20 7592 1200