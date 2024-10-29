Owkin Announces MSIntuit® CRC v2, a Next-Generation AI Diagnostic Aimed at Transforming the Detection and Treatment of Colorectal Cancer

MSIntuit ® CRC v2 is designed to streamline MSI testing for patients with colorectal cancers (CRC), now including analysis from biopsy samples

A Research Use Only (RUO) version will launch on Roche’s navify® Digital Pathology enterprise software, an application for the pathologist’s workflow aimed to support pathologists and scientists in cancer research and diagnosis

Owkin is collaborating with Roche on its digital pathology open environment to help advance cancer diagnostics through AI and elevate the capabilities of pathologists and scientists

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owkin, the first end-to-end AI-biotech that uses cutting-edge causal AI to unlock precision drug discovery, development, and diagnostics has announced MSIntuit® CRC v21, a next-generation AI solution. Aimed at transforming the detection and treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC), MSIntuit® CRC v2 will initially launch as an RUO version in the US on Roche’s navify® Digital Pathology enterprise software.





MSIntuit® CRC v2 builds upon the success of the CE-IVD-certified MSIntuit® CRC, integrating cutting-edge machine learning models developed by Owkin with Roche’s unparalleled expertise in oncology diagnostics. MSIntuit® CRC v2 will incorporate analysis from resections, and now biopsies, addressing a critical need within pathologists’ workflows.

This latest version features a new architecture with advanced machine learning models significantly enhancing model performance. It also introduces improved staining techniques, including H&E (Hematoxylin and Eosin) and HES (Hematoxylin, Eosin, and Saffron), further refining the accuracy and reliability of the product, and expanding access of the solution to more labs.

Meriem Sefta, PhD, Chief Diagnostics Officer of Owkin, said: “We are thrilled to bring the next innovations in MSIntuit® CRC to pathology labs, marking a significant advancement in the field of medical diagnostics. This innovation represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence in healthcare. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, we aim to provide more accurate diagnostic tools that will empower pathologists and oncologists to make more informed decisions. Our goal is to help deliver highly personalized treatment plans, improving patient outcomes and ensuring that each individual receives the most precise care tailored to their unique medical needs. This is just one step forward in transforming the future of patient care through technology-driven solutions and we look forward to expanding our collaboration with Roche Diagnostics in pursuit of this essential mission.”

These tools are designed to enhance pathology insights, helping benefit cancer patients through precision medicine and enabling targeted treatments. The RUO version of MSIntuit® CRC v2 will soon be available in the US on Roche’s navify® Digital Pathology enterprise software, with additional platforms to come.

About Owkin

Owkin is the first end-to-end AI biotech company on a mission to understand complex biology and ensure every patient gets the right treatment. We identify precision therapeutics, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials, and develop diagnostics using AI trained on world-class patient data through privacy-enhancing technologies. We merge wet lab experiments with advanced AI techniques to create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation in oncology, cardiovascular disease, and immunity and inflammation. Owkin also founded MOSAIC, the world’s largest spatial multi-omics atlas for cancer research across nine cancer indications. Owkin has raised over $300 million through investments from leading biopharma companies, including Sanofi and BMS, and venture funds like F-Prime, GV and Bpifrance, among others.

1 In the US, MSIntuit CRC is under development and currently For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. In Europe, MSIntuit CRC is under development and will be submitted for CE-IVDR marking.

