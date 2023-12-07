Owens & Minor Launches Life Takes Care™

-Life Takes Care reflects Owens & Minor’s unique purpose and critical role in healthcare-

-New purpose and strategic vision shared publicly for the first time on December 6-

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) has unveiled its new purpose, Life Takes Care. More than a motto or tagline, Life Takes Care captures the company’s unique approach to caring for both the business and the humanity at the heart of healthcare.









“Owens & Minor has always been driven by a strong sense of the importance of the work we do behind the scenes for the patients, providers and communities we serve,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer, Owens & Minor. “Defining that sense of purpose in the statement Life Takes Care allows us to better harness the unstoppable collective strength, creativity and compassion of our teammates as we continue to move our business forward.”

The past few years have brought about historic shifts affecting not only Owens & Minor, but also the healthcare industry as a whole, accelerating trends in where, when and how care is delivered. Research shows that purpose-driven companies experience approximately 14% greater revenue growth, are nearly two times as likely to have above average returns, and have +8% reduced turnover; have +12% fewer safety incidents; and +4% increased profitability. Additionally, a study of high-growth companies found company purpose to be one of four key growth drivers.

Life Takes Care was uncovered and developed using teammate perspectives as well as strategic insights from company leadership. This statement of purpose encompasses the entirety of Owens & Minor’s global business: the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct business segments as well as its affiliated brands, Apria®, Byram® and HALYARD*. Life Takes Care was first unveiled on December 6, 2023 and will be celebrated throughout its inaugural year in 2024.

To learn more about Life Takes Care and Owens & Minor’s vital role in healthcare, visit www.owens-minor.com/about.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company providing essential products and services that support care from the hospital to the home.

For over 100 years, Owens & Minor and its affiliated brands, Apria®, Byram® and HALYARD*, have helped to make each day better for the patients, providers, and communities we serve.

Powered by more than 20,000 teammates worldwide, Owens & Minor delivers comfort and confidence behind the scenes so healthcare stays at the forefront. Owens & Minor exists because every day, everywhere, Life Takes Care™.

For more information about Owens & Minor and our affiliated brands, visit owens-minor.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Registered Trademark or Trademark of O&M Halyard or its affiliates.

OMI-CORP

OMI-IR

Contacts

Stacy Law



media@owens-minor.com