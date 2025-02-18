Overwatch Capital Acquires 150,000 SF High-Density Data Center Facility in Plano, Texas

Setting New Standards for Sustainable Data Centers in the Heart of Texas

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIInfrastructure--Overwatch Capital is proud to announce the acquisition of a premier ±150,000-square-foot data center facility located in Legacy West, Plano, Texas. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a high-density data center powered by a clean energy microgrid. This data center will serve the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the second-largest and fastest-growing data center market in the United States.

Named Resilience DFW, this facility is strategically designed to meet the increasing demand for high-density, low-latency computing, positioning Overwatch Capital at the forefront of next-generation sustainable digital infrastructure. Built to the highest standards of data center infrastructure, Resilience DFW will serve as the flagship location for Overwatch Capital’s Resilience Series data centers.

The development will feature a 30 MW data center powered by a clean energy microgrid. By implementing a hybrid energy model, Overwatch Capital has the flexibility to expand capacity of the data center to 50 MW in the future, leveraging both grid power and clean energy microgrids for enhanced scalability and reliability.

Overwatch Capital’s strategic long-range planning solution ensures that IT capacity aligns seamlessly with tenants’ evolving infrastructure needs. Resilience DFW is purpose-built to support cloud and AI-intensive workloads, providing an optimal environment for high-performance computing and enterprise growth.

“Our acquisition of this premier data center facility underscores Overwatch Capital's dedication to advancing high-density data center capabilities while minimizing environmental impact,” said Sean P. Lyle, Managing Partner at Overwatch Capital. “We are committed to developing sustainable infrastructure for data and energy, fostering innovation, and driving the digital economy forward.”

Construction and infrastructure upgrades are expected to commence immediately, with initial operations projected to begin in Q4 2026. Overwatch Capital provides best-in-class digital infrastructure to meet the evolving global needs of hyperscalers, AI enterprises, and cloud service providers.

About Overwatch Capital: Overwatch Capital is a forward-thinking investment platform specializing in the development and operation of sustainable digital infrastructure, with a strong focus on energy innovation and environmental stewardship. Through its Resilience Series data centers, Overwatch Capital is transforming the integration of data and energy within mission-critical infrastructure. These high-density data centers, powered primarily by clean energy microgrids offer efficient, scalable solutions for high-demand applications.

