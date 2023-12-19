Overseas Shipholding Group Installs Starlink Satellite Internet Service on Entire Fleet

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSG”), a leading provider of energy transportation services, is set to mark a pioneering moment in the Jones Act and US Flag industries by equipping all vessels in its fleet with Space X’s Starlink satellite internet service. Since the introduction to the market of Starlink’s Global Maritime service earlier this year, OSG’s IT department has worked to substantially complete installation of Starlink equipment on every vessel in the fleet of OSG and ATC, with full installation expected by year end. OSG marks this advancement as part of the Company’s commitment to a new era of seamless connectivity for seafarers on board all OSG vessels.





The availability of Starlink allows seafarers to enjoy high-speed internet access even in the most remote maritime locations, staying connected with loved ones via video calls, accessing streaming services and social media, and attending to personal matters while at sea.

Patrick O’Halloran, OSG’s Chief Operations Officer, shared his enthusiasm for this transformational development stating, “ Our crew identified this as important, and we listened. The goal of the Starlink install was to enhance vessel communications and improve our crew’s ability to connect with family and friends. Our seafarers are the greatest asset we possess, and we are glad to support them on this. Our investment in the Starlink technology represents a major step forward in our industry and highlights our commitment to improving the quality of life for our crewmembers while they are at sea.”

“ The implementation of this service will further position OSG as a forward-thinking organization in the maritime industry,” Mr. O’Halloran continued. “ In addition to the benefits that Starlink provides to OSG’s crew, the availability of reliable, high-speed internet access while our ships are travelling across the globe will permit seafarers to better manage their vessels and communicate with shoreside staff.”

Starlink is widely acclaimed for its constellation of low-level satellites that provide internet service access in even the most remote and challenging environments.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety, and environmental programs and is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies.

