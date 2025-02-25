Over Half of Organizations Globally Experience IT or Business Delays Due to Cloud Storage Fees, According to Wasabi’s 2025 Global Cloud Storage Index

Key takeaways:

Specifically, data egress and/or access fees stall IT and business initiatives.

On average, 49% of cloud storage billing is allocated to data and usage fees, with 51% of billing going to actual stored capacity. This ratio indicates that organizations continue to struggle with fee complexity, including networking fees, API calls, operations, egress, retrieval, etc.

Cloud storage budget overruns are getting worse, with 62% of respondents saying they exceeded budgeted spending in 2024, compared to 53% in 2023.

Data protection, sustainability, and performance are the top three considerations buyers rank when it comes to choosing their cloud storage provider or service.

The vast majority of respondents say they experience data security improvements using public cloud storage, but less than 47% of surveyed users are using object lock/immutability today – a key data protection feature.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Findings from the third annual Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index, a survey of 1,600 decision-makers involved with the purchase of their organization’s cloud object storage, show the material impact fee charges have on businesses, with over half (56%) of organizations noting their IT and business operations have been stifled by data egress and access fees. Findings also reveal that storage fees in general (e.g., API calls, operations, data access) comprise nearly half (49%) of an average user’s service bill, compared to actual stored capacity being utilized. This year’s findings also show nearly all (99%) of organizations globally have experienced data security-related benefits from their use of public cloud storage, which is especially important in today’s world of perpetual cyber threats. Conducted by Vanson Bourne, the Global Cloud Storage Index surveyed C-level leadership and managers at businesses across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the UK, the United States and Singapore.

Cloud storage fees remain at significantly high levels

Storage fee vs. capacity billing split (49% fees, 51% capacity) remains consistent with findings from the past two years, unfortunately, indicating little to no improvement in this billing mix for the market overall.

More than half (56%) of organizations say they experience IT or business delays due to egress or other data access fees associated with moving their organization’s data out of a public cloud environment.

Difficulty forecasting actual storage usage and app migration patterns; coupled with higher fees for operations, are top reasons driving budget excess, with 42% of organizations saying they migrated more applications and data than originally anticipated, and 39% incurring higher data operation fees than expected.

“Unfortunately, cloud storage remains an unpredictable expense for many organizations, and fees associated with moving and accessing stored data only exacerbate the nature of this unpredictability, ultimately stalling business initiatives and slowing innovation,” said Andrew Smith, director of strategy and market intelligence at Wasabi Technologies, and a former IDC analyst. “It is imperative that organizations eliminate and minimize these fee structures whenever possible. Cloud object storage is only growing in capacity and usage, as organizations are demanding more and doing more with their data, often driven by new AI-based initiatives to explore use cases like GenAI or agentic AI. Controlling costs associated with these new workloads will be critical to long-term business success, and legacy fee structures and billing models will only slow progress and punish innovators.”

Data security tops cloud storage decision-making checklist

Cloud storage decision-makers pay particular attention to security fundamentals like quality/robustness of encryption (32%), ransomware protection capabilities (29%), and data durability and availability SLAs (28%) when choosing a service/provider.

Almost all (99%) respondents indicate their use of public cloud storage has resulted in data security-related benefits for their organization – with improved data security capabilities compared to their previous environment, and improved ability to prevent and mitigate unplanned data loss cited as top benefits.

Almost all (99%) of respondents say they recover data from their public cloud storage environment(s).

However, surprisingly only 47% of respondents say they use object lock (immutability) as part of their public cloud storage backup procedures today. Despite this low rate of current utilization, the majority of organizations not currently using (49%) plan to introduce object lock in the next 1+ years.

More than half (53%) of organizations recover data from their public cloud storage environment on a weekly basis (every 1-2 weeks) for backup purposes, including testing. This is a great indication of just how active secondary storage use cases like data backup/recovery can be.

Cold storage access remains a significant challenge for many organizations

Unfortunately, 98% of respondents using low-cost “cold” storage tiers say they deal with data performance degradation and data access penalties. Ultimately, this leads to one in five organizations saying their business operations are negatively impacted by performance or data access delays of cold storage tiers.

Although many organizations think they will never access data stored in ultra low-cost, deep archive tiers, the reality is most orgs (84%) say they end up accessing data stored in cold tiers with performance degradation/access penalties on a weekly or monthly basis.

Why such frequent rates of access? We asked respondents about their more “active” archive use cases in the public cloud, and 51% of organizations say they leverage active archive storage for analytics and data processing, while 49% say they use active archive storage for security analytics and forensics.

Finally, the analysis sheds light on an extremely important detail: access requests for archive data are not always under the direct control of the organization itself, complicating rates of unplanned access. The top reasons cited for cold storage data access were regulatory and compliance needs, and to respond to security events like ransomware/malware. These are factors which can’t always be controlled or even planned for, and part of the reason why estimating cold storage data access patterns, and ultimately costs, can be difficult.

“The Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index provides valuable data about how organizations are using their cloud storage, and the pain points they encounter,” said Dave Friend, founder and CEO at Wasabi Technologies. “We use the Global Cloud Storage Index to align our development priorities with the needs of our customers, and one of the interesting findings in this most recent Index is that nearly all organizations using cold or archive tiers experience data performance degradation in addition to often-burdensome data retrieval costs. Another striking statistic is that egress and other charges associated with the hyperscalers’ cloud storage amount to almost half the total storage costs. At Wasabi, we don’t charge for anything other than the storage and we don’t complicate our users’ lives with multiple data storage tiers. Instead, we provide one high-performance tier of hot cloud storage with predictable pricing so businesses can focus on innovation instead of trying to manage their cloud storage costs.”

To view the 2025 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index in its entirety, please visit here.

Methodology

Wasabi commissioned independent market research agency Vanson Bourne to conduct research into cloud storage. The study surveyed 1,600 IT decision makers who had at least some involvement in or responsibility for public cloud storage purchases in their organization. The research took place in November and December 2024 and included organizations with more than 100 employees across all public and private sectors. All interviews were conducted using a rigorous multi-level screening process to ensure that only suitable candidates were given the opportunity to participate.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

