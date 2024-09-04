Over four million hospitality employees offered financial flexibility with new Harri and Wagestream partnership

Harri Earned Wage Access, powered by Wagestream, enhances the frontline employee experience with financial support and education offered through the Harri platform

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A range of financial support and education is now available to over four million hospitality employees globally, in a new partnership between technology providers Harri and Wagestream.





Employers using Harri’s Workforce Management solution can now make Earned Wage Access available to their employees, with a seamless integration from Harri to the leading financial benefits app. The partnership will focus on flexible access to wages for frontline employees, and will include budgeting, savings and financial education, all in one place.

Hospitality operators are increasingly prioritizing financial wellbeing support as part of their employee experience, especially as hiring and retaining frontline employees becomes more difficult: A survey by the National Restaurant Association revealed that 62% of operators reported not having enough employees to meet customer demand. Both full-service restaurants (63%) and limited-service businesses (61%) are operating with fewer employees than required to accommodate guests effectively. In response, a majority (81%) of businesses say they’ve introduced new financial support for staff recently1, citing improvements across recruitment, retention and productivity as a result2.

“At Harri, we continue to focus on being the comprehensive people platform driving employee experience and profitability for hospitality operators,” noted Harri CEO and Founder, Luke Fryer. “Financial wellbeing is critical to frontline teams being able to deliver the best guest experience possible, and we are proud to partner with Wagestream to deliver flexible financial support for our clients.”

For more information about the partnership between Wagestream and Harri, please visit: https://go.harri.com/fall-release-2024.

About Harri:

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance.

Enabling organizations to intelligently recruit, engage, retain, and manage the best talent to run and improve their business, Harri serves over 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. Harri’s customers include Shake Shack, McDonald’s, Radisson Hotel Group, Hawksmoor, Hall & Woodhouse, Jersey Mike’s, Subway, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and more. To learn more, visit www.harri.com.

About Wagestream:

More than 1,000 employers – like Burger King, Owens & Minor, and Rally House – make work more rewarding, by offering financial benefits through Wagestream.

More than 3 million people use Wagestream’s platform to manage their budgeting, choose their own pay frequency, build a rainy-day pot, chat to a money coach, save money on their bills, and more – all in one place.

Wagestream is a B Corporation, built with the Fair By Design financial inclusion campaign.

