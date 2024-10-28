Over a Third of Medical Practices Can’t Cite Cybersecurity Response Plan Amidst New Legislative Push

Software Advice research details six critical elements for healthcare providers to strengthen their defenses in response to growing cyberattacks and proposed federal cybersecurity standards.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medical practices remain vulnerable to cyberattacks, with over a third unable to cite a cybersecurity incident response plan, according to new research from Software Advice. This gap exposes healthcare providers to risks of patient data breaches, HIPAA violations, financial penalties, and patient safety concerns. The findings come at a critical time, as the Health Infrastructure Security and Accountability Act seeks to establish minimum cybersecurity standards across the healthcare industry.





Software Advice’s survey found that 59% of practices impacted by ransomware attacks reported disruptions to patient care, leaving healthcare providers unable to access crucial medical records and diagnostic tools. In addition to patient safety risks, financial damages from cyber incidents are often astronomical, involving legal fees, forensic investigations, and regulatory fines. The reputational damage alone can result in patients losing trust and seeking care elsewhere.

Developing a comprehensive cybersecurity incident response plan is critical for healthcare practices of all sizes. Based on the research, here are six key elements to consider when building a response plan:

Preparation: Conduct a risk assessment to identify vulnerabilities and assemble an Incident Response Team with clearly defined roles. Identification: Implement monitoring systems to detect breaches and classify the severity of incidents quickly. Containment, eradication, and recovery: Ensure you can isolate affected systems, remove malware , and safely restore data. Communication: Establish clear internal and external communication protocols, ensuring compliance with legal reporting requirements. Documentation and reporting: Maintain detailed logs of all actions taken during the incident and generate post-incident reports. Post-incident review: Review the incident’s handling to identify areas for improvement and update the response plan accordingly.

With 89% of practices already using tools like two-factor authentication (2FA), the importance of integrating robust cybersecurity software cannot be overstated. Healthcare providers must integrate advanced measures, including email security protocols, firewalls, and real-time threat detection systems, to ensure comprehensive protection against data breaches.

“Downtime from a cyberattack can disrupt production, profits, and reputation for most businesses, but in healthcare, it means inaccessible medical records, malfunctioning devices, and delayed critical procedures,” said Lisa Morris, associate principal medical analyst at Software Advice. “To mitigate these risks for patients, it’s essential to implement robust cybersecurity measures, including response plans and employee training.”

Read the full report on Software Advice to learn more about medical cybersecurity threats and tips to prevent and mitigate attacks. Healthcare providers can also explore cybersecurity software options to bolster their defenses.

