Over 5 Million Acres of Farmland Globally Use BiOWiSH® Enhanced Fertilizer

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BiOWiSH Technologies, Inc., a global provider of biotechnology solutions, today announced that BiOWiSH® Crop Liquid is being used on over 5 million acres of farmland. Due in large part to key partners like SABIC Agri-Nutrients, Syngenta MAP (Modern Agricultural Program), ADM and PetroVietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer, farmers throughout the United States, China, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam are experiencing impressive results with the addition of BiOWiSH® products to their fertility programs.





The company’s goal is to help farmers achieve higher production per acre in a manner that is sustainable, economical and reduces the carbon footprint of the agricultural supply chain. With a stellar 86% win rate and 7.7% yield increase, averaged across all crops globally in independent, third-party trials, BiOWiSH® consistently delivers outstanding performance across diverse crops, climates, and management practices. The bio-enhanced fertilizer arrives on-farm ready to use, eliminating the need for separate applications, fermentation, or special equipment.

BiOWiSH® stands as out as one of the few microbial fertilizer enhancements that is recommended for coating of straight urea, the world’s most-used fertilizer. Adding BiOWiSH® directly to fertilizer creates a new class of Bio-Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer (EEF) and makes it an easy fertility program modification for farmers looking to benefit from improved nutrient use efficiency and optimized yield potential.

Jerry and Terry Barnes of Triple B Farms Inc. are corn and soybean farmers from Columbia, MO, and had the following to say regarding their experience using BiOWiSH® Enhanced Fertilizer. “ We test a number of different products on our farm and have found that bio-enhanced urea from BiOWiSH has resulted in a significant increase in root development,” said Jerry.

In addition to optimizing yield potential, the BiOWiSH® technology is being adopted by leading fertilizer companies worldwide as part of their Scope 3 emissions targets and initiatives.

“ I was also pleased to learn that by simply using the product, we qualify for additional climate money for our farm [through ADM’s re:generations program]. Being able to help the environment, while at the same time, boosting the profitability of our crop is a win-win,” added Barnes.

“ While we pride ourselves on our agronomic-first approach of providing solutions that offer easy-to-implement benefits for the soil and for the grower to achieve higher production,” says Rod Vautier, President of BiOWiSH, “ those benefits also happen to provide a means to improve upon sustainability measures.”

“ We’ve seen global success in reducing nitrogen use while increasing or maintaining yield across numerous geographies,” adds Vautier. “ Furthermore, optimizing nutrient use efficiency (NUE) enhances agricultural productivity and helps to minimize the loss of nutrients to unproductive pathways, and also aids in reducing the carbon footprint of the agricultural supply chain.”

