Over 40 Top Brands Honor Veterans Day with Exclusive Offers Powered by SheerID

SheerID and its partners honor military veterans by giving exclusive discounts.





PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, and over 40 of its customers are offering exclusive discounts to honor the military community this Veterans Day. With special deals on apparel, home, gear, entertainment, travel and more, these brands are demonstrating their deep appreciation for the millions of active military, veterans and their families.

“Serving in the military is more than a job; it’s a commitment that touches every aspect of life for service members and their families just like mine,” said Anjanette Hill Mendoza, Chief Customer Officer at SheerID and daughter of retired USAF Chief Master Sergeant. “By providing exclusive offers on products and services that support and simplify their lives, brands have an opportunity to show genuine appreciation and gratitude—not just on Veterans Day, but throughout the year. It’s a meaningful way to honor their dedication and sacrifices with something that truly resonates.”

We welcome the military and veteran communities to browse over 40 offers from SheerID’s customers below.

Exclusive Discounts for the Military Community

Apparel and Fashion

Beauty and Cosmetics

M·A·C Cosmetics is giving military and veterans an exclusive offer of 20% off. For more info, visit M·A·C Military Offer.

is giving military and veterans an exclusive offer of 20% off. For more info, visit M·A·C Military Offer. tarte cosmetics is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 40% off. For more info, visit tarte Military Offer.

Education

Codeacademy is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 50% off on Pro or Plus Annual Plans. For more info, visit Codeacademy Military Offer.

is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 50% off on Pro or Plus Annual Plans. For more info, visit Codeacademy Military Offer. edX is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 20% off edX courses and Executive Education programs. For more info, visit edX Military Offer.

Entertainment and Services

Magazines.com is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 20% off. For more info, visit Magazines.com Military Offer.

is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 20% off. For more info, visit Magazines.com Military Offer. Morningstar Investor is giving military and veterans an exclusive offer of $75 off their first year. For more info, visit Morningstar Investor Military Offer.

is giving military and veterans an exclusive offer of $75 off their first year. For more info, visit Morningstar Investor Military Offer. Paramount+ is giving military and veterans an exclusive offer of 50% off any plan for the life of their subscription. For more info, visit Paramount+ Military Offer.

is giving military and veterans an exclusive offer of 50% off any plan for the life of their subscription. For more info, visit Paramount+ Military Offer. T-Mobile is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 40% off family lines. For more info, visit T-Mobile Military Offer.

is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 40% off family lines. For more info, visit T-Mobile Military Offer. US Cellular is giving military and veterans an exclusive offer of 15% off on cell phone plans. For more info, visit US Cellular Military Offer.

Food and General Merchandise

The Linz Shop is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 20% off all orders. For more info, visit Linz Military Offer.

Health and Fitness

Core Power Yoga is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 20% off All Access Membership or Class Packs. For more info, visit Core Power Yoga Military Offer.

is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 20% off All Access Membership or Class Packs. For more info, visit Core Power Yoga Military Offer. Hers is giving military and veterans an exclusive offer of access to compounded GLP-1s for as low as $99/month. For more info, visit Hers Military Offer.

is giving military and veterans an exclusive offer of access to compounded GLP-1s for as low as $99/month. For more info, visit Hers Military Offer. Hims is giving veterans an exclusive offer of access to compounded GLP-1s for as low as $99/month. For more info, visit Hims Military Offer.

is giving veterans an exclusive offer of access to compounded GLP-1s for as low as $99/month. For more info, visit Hims Military Offer. Huel is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of 10% off. For more info, visit Huel Military Offer.

Home and Gear

Travel and Recreation

GolfPass is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 20% off a GolfPass membership. For more info, visit GolfPass Military Offer.

is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 20% off a GolfPass membership. For more info, visit GolfPass Military Offer. Holland America is giving first responders an exclusive offer of $100 onboard credit. For more info, visit Holland America Military Offer.

is giving first responders an exclusive offer of $100 onboard credit. For more info, visit Holland America Military Offer. Vail Resorts is giving military, military families and veterans an exclusive offer of Epic Military Passes starting at $186 for unlimited access all season long. For more info, visit Vail Resorts Epic Pass Military Offer.

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands drive revenue with billions of consumers worldwide in 100s of consumer communities such as Gen Z, teachers, the military, and first responders. The SheerID Open Verification Platform allows brands to create a direct relationship with their customers through a white-label verification process that connects to more than 200k authoritative data sources. SheerID is ISO Certified and doesn’t sell or rent verified customer data.

The world’s biggest brands rely on SheerID – including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile – as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok.

Contacts

Josh Prettyman



SheerID



pr@sheerid.com

+1.503.454.6457