OvareGroup Bolsters North America Creative Leadership with Heidi Singleton as First Chief Creative Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OvareGroup, the independent media and marketing communications company, today announced the appointment of Heidi Singleton as the first chief creative officer of its three Louisville-based creative agencies: AdCucina, &Well, and PowerScoppechio. The appointment marks the company’s latest strategic investment in its creative evolution and follows its recent acquisition of Argentine creative agency Togetherwith.

“Heidi's appointment represents our continued investment in building a world-class creative organization," said Brandi Lafontaine, CEO of OvareGroup. “Her extensive experience in elevating agency capabilities and fostering innovative work aligns perfectly with our vision as we continue to grow and serve long-standing client relationships.”

Singleton joins OvareGroup from FCB, where she served as president and chief creative officer of New Honor Society. With 25 years of industry experience, Singleton began her career as a copywriter, developing new brands for Purina and Miller Brewing Company. Her extensive portfolio includes work for global brands such as Microsoft, Hallmark, and Logitech. Throughout her career, she has championed purpose-driven creativity and brand storytelling, leading innovative campaigns that help brands connect more authentically with their audiences.

“Louisville represents a unique intersection of iconic American brands and genuine Southern hospitality," said Singleton. “There's tremendous opportunity here to elevate our creative approach and establish Louisville as a creative force. My goal is to drive disruptive creativity that helps brands punch above their weight and impact culture for the better.”

With offices across Louisville, Miami, Buenos Aires, and Toronto, OvareGroup continues to strengthen its creative capabilities throughout the Americas. The network serves a diverse roster of clients spanning multiple industries, from iconic American restaurant brands to global automotive companies.

