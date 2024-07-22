OV Loop Acquires Skipti To Help Drivers, Retailers and Mobility Network Companies Facilitate Profitable & Sustainable Transportation

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OV Loop is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Skipti, a transportation facilitator that helps drivers, retailers and consumers schedule, deliver and return rentable products to and from homes. Soon drivers will be able to efficiently access smart connected EVs from partner fleets via their OV Loop SuperApp to provide flexible, profitable and sustainable ride hail and delivery services for Mobility Network Companies and Retailers.





The acquisition of Skipti accelerates OV Loop’s journey to build America’s SuperApp commerce network – a private universal wallet and mall where buyers, sellers and influencers can seamlessly interact and transact across devices and channels. With the rapid growth of digital commerce and the unsustainable gig driver economics, there is a pressing need to facilitate not only efficient transactions but also the efficient transport of goods and people for those transactions. OV Loop’s SuperApp is the only cross device tap & pay wallet with IOT payables accepted virtually everywhere and is now expanding to IOT smart EVs to facilitate more efficient and sustainable transportation for virtually everyone.

Skipti’s CTO Michael Arner has worked with OV Loop CEO Will Graylin on multiple successful startups; they now join forces again to bolster OV Loop’s talented team to achieve their common vision. Will Graylin commented, “We are excited to welcome Skipti into the OV Loop family. They align perfectly with our vision to facilitate frictionless commerce and sustainable transportation to power our physical and digital economy. Together, we will work with drivers, retailers and MNC partners to deliver great user experiences with superior unit economics.”

“Our joint capabilities can really solve for the challenges of today’s gig driver economics,” said L.P. Platow, Skipti’s CEO. “OV Loop’s approach is wonderfully aligned with Skipti’s mission and will help scale profitable and sustainable transportation offerings for OV Loop’s partners & customers–while bringing the full suite of OV’s SuperApp Payments and Concierge Services to partners served by Skipti.”

This acquisition is a testament to OV Loop’s commitment to innovation and follows its recent acquisition of Cultos.io. By combining OV Loop’s SuperApp with Skipti’s driver and asset management software, the company is poised to deliver exceptional value to merchants and consumers alike.

About OV Loop

OV Loop is building America’s SuperApp commerce network (loop) with a private universal wallet & mall where buyers, sellers and influencers can interact and transact seamlessly across devices and channels. OV closes the commerce loop between the buyers’ wallets with sellers’ POS, across devices and channels, with privacy, security and personalized rewards that help users save time and money. For sellers, OV Loop offers an omnichannel engagement platform that fosters customer loyalty and boosts sales. Our mission is to eliminate barriers between buyers and sellers to provide easier and safer commerce with superior user experiences and unit economics.

About Skipti

Skipti is a leading rental delivery marketplace to facilitate complex pickup and drop offs of equipment like Rug Doctor machines and home improvement tools, transforming how businesses and consumers facilitate the transport of goods to and from depots and homes. With Skipti, businesses offer customers flexibility and access to a wide range of goods without long-term commitments or ownership, while sustainably enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

Contacts

For media inquiries:

Margaret Bouse

Senior Vice President

mbouse@ovloop.com

978-254-4805 Ext. 3