OutSystems Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Achieves the Most #1 Rankings in the Critical Capabilities Reports for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

OutSystems Recognized for the Seventh Consecutive Time as a Magic Quadrant Leader1 and Achieves Highest Score in Three out of Five Use Cases

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, announced today that Gartner, Inc. has named it a seven-time Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). OutSystems also achieved the highest score in seven of the nine critical capabilities featured in the related 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Report and ranked first in three of the five application use cases, including: Composing B2E Departmental and Enterprise Apps, Multiexperience Applications, and Business Digitization, Prototyping and Innovation.





“The OutSystems platform continues to excel in the areas and use cases enterprise customers need most due to our strengths in generative AI, complexity at any scale, and developer centricity. We believe that the consistent recognition by Gartner of OutSystems as a Leader goes well beyond our platform,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. “With OutSystems, enterprises tap into our incredible ecosystem of talent, reflected by our vibrant partner ecosystem, and 700,000-member strong community. They also benefit from our vast collection of free app components to help jump-start their applications and accelerate their time to value.”

OutSystems Delivers on Customers’ Most Critical Application Development Needs

The OutSystems Platform provides advanced low-code capabilities that include AI-augmented development, CI/CD integration, enterprise agile planning, and governance, resulting in a developer-centric approach to software development. In the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Report, OutSystems achieved the highest scores in three out of five Use Cases.

The company’s high-performance approach also helps differentiate OutSystems in its ability to create a wide variety of strategic and mission-critical apps. OutSystems ranked highest in the following Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Report:

Composing Applications for B2E Departmental and Enterprise Apps: This involves layering web and mobile UX on top of external data and business services. Integrations and components are stored in the LCAP catalog for reuse across teams by platform curators.

This involves layering web and mobile UX on top of external data and business services. Integrations and components are stored in the LCAP catalog for reuse across teams by platform curators. Multiexperience Applications: These include web, mobile, and chat applications B2E and B2C user experiences and customer journeys. They are often built on top of existing application services, SaaS , and new services.

These include web, mobile, and chat applications B2E and B2C user experiences and customer journeys. They are often built on top of existing application services, , and new services. Business Digitization, Prototyping and Innovation: These sophisticated, full-stack applications integrate with documents, cases, and other data to automate processes and defer processes to staff. They can be used for things such as the integration of new payment types for an existing website, a prototype for customer self-service capabilities, or adding a snap-and-send mobile app capability for a legacy insurance claims application.

OutSystems Provides the Platform Engineering Foundation for Digital Transformation

As a developer-centric platform, OutSystems saves customers massive costs and manages the risks by providing a leading out-of-the-box solution for platform engineering—an innovative approach to development that enables self-service capabilities for software engineering teams by providing everything required to build and deliver applications.

Due to the increasing complexity of modern software architecture, platform engineering seeks to accelerate engineers and digital product teams to deliver value streams faster to their businesses and with enterprise-grade quality.

Customers Validate the Impact of OutSystems

In addition to the 2023 Magic Quadrant for LCAP, OutSystems was also recognized as a “Customers’ Choice” in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ “‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Low-Code Platforms” report, based on user reviews and feedback. Since the launch of the Peer Insights platform, users have shared more referral reviews of OutSystems (828 as of 18th October 2023) than of any other enterprise low-code vendor, with an overall score of 4.5/5 stars as of October 18, 2023.

“To digitize Green Cargo, we had to bring innovation and development in-house and get the business and IT working in unison. OutSystems gives us the agility to make that possible,” said Ingo Paas, CIO of Green Cargo. “We are now working like a full-stack software company, building outstanding applications with low costs on our fully scalable platforms.”

“A platform approach to app dev makes the impossible possible. Delivering four times faster while at the same time improving quality is a game-changer — making a vast range of innovations viable that were previously risk or cost-prohibitive,” said Bruce Buttles, Former Digital Channels Director, Humana.

Read a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms and the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

Gartner Disclaimers

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 700,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

Sources:

2023: Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, 18 October 2023 2023: Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, 17 October 2023 2021: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms – 20 September 2021 2020: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms – 30 September 2020 2019: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms – 8 August 2019 2018: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service – 26 April 2018 2017: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service – 27 April 2017

Contacts

Ingrid Moreira



pr@outsystems.com