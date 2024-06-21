Outstanding tech contributions honored during the Digital Revolution Awards’ Global show

Success across tech ecosystems worldwide celebrated during online event





LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Digital Revolution Awards has announced the winners from its 2024 Global show, celebrating a wide range of achievements in the tech industry from around the world.

Sponsored by Microsoft and HSO, the not-for-profit initiative honours individuals and organizations who are impacting and innovating across diverse tech ecosystems, including Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, and Salesforce.

“Our global event highlights those around the world who’ve achieved excellence over the past year,” said Digital Revolution Awards Co-founder Kashif Naqshbandi. “These global champions stand shoulder to shoulder with our UK winners, making our global ceremony the epitome of competition among the best in the industry.”

Founded by Tenth Revolution Group, the awards, has raised over £10,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust and St Martin’s School, Kenya so far this year. The Global ceremony was broadcast online and follows hot on the heels of an unforgettable in-person celebration in the UK at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

Winners of the Global show, which sees UK winners go up against entries from around the world, include Radix IoT for Digital Transformation Project of the Year and Infosys for Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year.

Individual honors shone a spotlight on exceptional leaders, with Ebere Josephine Uba receiving the Outstanding Leader of the Year and Camilla Dybendal being recognized as the Rising Star of the Year.

The Digital Revolution Awards was founded by Tenth Revolution Group as an online event in 2020 and has since evolved into a hybrid format, accommodating both in-person and online participation. The Global event continues to play a pivotal role, providing the worldwide tech community with the opportunity to celebrate and inspire ongoing success.

Global Digital Revolution Awards 2024 Winners

Excellence in AI – IvedaCare



Tech for Good – TENK Tech Camp



Diversity Ally of the Year – Tokeer Ahmed



Rising Star of the Year – Camilla Dybendal



Best Salesforce Partner to Work For – Fluido



Best AWS Partner to Work For – Mission Cloud



Outstanding Contribution to the Earth – Motek



Best Google Cloud Partner to Work For – Datasparq



Digital Transformation Project of the Year – Radix IoT



Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year – Infosys



Outstanding Leader of the Year – Ebere Josephine Uba



Excellence in Learning and Development – Mission Cloud



Best Microsoft Partner to Work For – NetImpact Strategies



Outstanding Contribution to the Salesforce Community – Sara Hernández



Outstanding Contribution to the AWS Community – Liz Rice and PMSquare



Outstanding Contribution to the Microsoft Community – Prathy Kamasani, James Dales and Søren Friis Alexandersen

