Outset Global Selects HUB to Streamline & Automate Their Back-office Operations and Reporting

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Backoffice–HUB is pleased to announce that Outset Global has selected HUB to provide a SaaS solution to manage their operations.





HUB Trading Operations – Simplify complex, manual tasks, remove dependency on spreadsheets and provide tailored insights to customers.

Outset Global, a leading outsourced trading provider, is utilising HUB to produce and oversee key metrics, meet custom internal and client reporting needs, and help make key business decisions.

HUB automates the integration and standardisation of data from multiple systems into operational workflows to drive efficiency, reduce risk and enable growth.

Raymond McCabe, CEO & Founder of Outset Global, “With HUB, I have transparency and access to key information across my business. HUB removed the operational bottlenecks (spreadsheets, manual tasks etc.) reducing the burden on my team. The onboarding process was fast and efficient, requiring minimal effort on our part. We’re excited to continue working with HUB as we optimise and scale our operations.”

Paul Taylor, CEO of HUB, “We are thrilled that Outset Global has selected HUB and we are committed to supporting them as they continue to grow. HUB is making our customer’s lives easier by integrating data into operational workflow to solve key problems.”

About HUB

HUB provides SaaS solutions that helps asset managers & hedge funds simplify daily tasks by automating complex and manual processes; seamlessly integrating investment data directly into operational workflows. HUB products streamline manual processes, reduce operational risk, expand data access and drive growth. HUB is committed to providing customers with flexible adoption, quick onboarding, rapid ROI, and scalable growth aligned with their business needs.

For more information about HUB and our solutions, visit HUB.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Outset Global

Outset Global provides trading services to hedge funds, asset managers and family offices, equipping them with a cost-effective solution for their trading needs across the global equity markets and capabilities in the secondary private securities markets. We run an efficient, accretive model that simplifies and streamlines trading operations while increasing market access. We are independent, broker-neutral and unconflicted, delivering Best Execution for our clients around the world. The result for our clients is cost efficiency, reach, and true flexibility in execution and commission management.

For more information about Outset Global and our solutions, visit OutsetGlobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

