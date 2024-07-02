Outreach Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outreach, the first and only Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment. The recognition underscores Outreach’s proven ability to deliver innovative solutions that enhance sales processes and drive revenue growth.





The Outreach Sales Execution Platform is a comprehensive tool tailored to help sales teams optimize their workflows and boost efficiency. Outreach’s Revenue Intelligence solution provides unparalleled pipeline inspection, pipeline management, and AI-powered Forecasting capabilities surface insights and trends that help revenue and RevOps leaders make decisions about go-to-market processes and take actions to ensure they meet revenue targets. Moreover, cutting-edge features improve rep coaching and team performance improvement by leveraging AI to offer real-time coaching and actionable insights into sales activities.

“Revenue leaders need the visibility to understand why their teams are winning or losing deals and how they’ll perform against revenue goals—but that insight only goes so far if teams can’t take action on it,” said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. “Outreach is that unified system of both insight and action. Interactions occur directly in the revenue intelligence platform, resulting in a clear picture of each rep, every opportunity, and the business’s revenue outcomes. We’re excited to be recognized as a leader for this.”

Outreach offers a range of features, including sales engagement, deal management, and forecasting, powered by AI to provide actionable insights, enhance decision-making, and improve revenue workflows. The platform enables sales and account management teams to close more deals, improve forecast accuracy, and scale more effectively.

