Outreach Launches New AI-Driven Features to Enhance Rep Coaching and Improve Team Performance

New functionality and insights empower Sales and RevOps leaders to guide teams with more certainty, uplevel coaching, and tie seller activities directly to revenue impact

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outreach, the first and only Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows, today announced a suite of new capabilities to assist sales and RevOps leaders in providing clear guidance, feedback, and coaching to sellers and teams. Covering various aspects of the sales process – including prospecting activities, messaging strategies, and meeting management – these new AI-driven capabilities give managers and leaders a deeper understanding of what works and what doesn’t, enabling them to implement more effective selling workflows at scale.





In many sales organizations, managers are expected to have a deep understanding of best practices: the ability to coach members of their team effectively, proficient performance management skills, and the insight to know when to step in and offer sellers’ support if a deal is off track. However, until now, tools designed to help managers and RevOps teams fulfill these expectations have come up short.

“Even the most skilled team members need access to data and guided insights to understand which sales practices are effective, whether their coaching is making a difference to seller performance, and how deals are performing at scale,” said Abhijit Mitra, President of Product and Technology at Outreach. “These new features were designed to address these challenges with coaching and improving team performance. The platform leverages AI to analyze every aspect of the selling process, giving sales teams unprecedented visibility into their sales workflows.”

Key capabilities include:

Guiding teams with certainty –The Pipeline Generation Report highlights the activities that will yield the most significant impact on a team’s sales pipeline generation (such as outbound calls and adding prospects to a sequence), allowing managers and RevOps professionals to steer selling teams to take those actions. The Sequence Engagement Score provides ongoing evaluation of messaging effectiveness, enabling continuous refinement of prospecting strategies.

–The Pipeline Generation Report highlights the activities that will yield the most significant impact on a team’s sales pipeline generation (such as outbound calls and adding prospects to a sequence), allowing managers and RevOps professionals to steer selling teams to take those actions. The Sequence Engagement Score provides ongoing evaluation of messaging effectiveness, enabling continuous refinement of prospecting strategies. Up-Leveling coaching – Custom Topics and Coaching Cards in Kaia deliver deep insights into each rep’s interactions with buyers, pinpointing areas for improvement and enabling personalized coaching for reps. The Coach Card Report tracks the implementation and impact of coaching efforts to ensure progress is measured and adjusted as needed. Smart Deal Assist allows managers to ask questions of Outreach’s AI engine and quickly identify pitfalls and gaps in deal progression so timely intervention can occur.

– Custom Topics and Coaching Cards in Kaia deliver deep insights into each rep’s interactions with buyers, pinpointing areas for improvement and enabling personalized coaching for reps. The Coach Card Report tracks the implementation and impact of coaching efforts to ensure progress is measured and adjusted as needed. Smart Deal Assist allows managers to ask questions of Outreach’s AI engine and quickly identify pitfalls and gaps in deal progression so timely intervention can occur. Tying activity to revenue impact – The Sales Execution Report delivers valuable insights into how various sales activities (such as emails or sequences) contribute to revenue generation. This allows managers to continuously optimize their team’s efforts and align actions with revenue-generating objectives.

“Outreach continues to deliver innovative features and the most recent product release has been a game-changer,” said Kumbi Murinda, Founder and Principal Consultant at RevAmplify. “The Pipeline Generation Report not only shows us the volume of activities teams need to complete, but also provides accountability for those reps to complete those activities to build pipeline. Having a report and calculator that understands how an organization operates while generating weekly targets, will help companies bridge gaps to improve their workflows, then drive revenue for our organization.”

The new “Coach and Improve” features are generally available for customers today. To learn more visit, https://www.outreach.io/solutions/coach-improve.

