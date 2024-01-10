Outpost24 Enhances External Attack Surface Management Solution with Credential Threat Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compromisedcredentials–Outpost24, a leading provider of cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions, today announced the integration of credential threat intelligence into its external attack surface management solution. Powered by the Outpost24 Threat Intelligence solution, this new data integration accelerates customers’ ability to flag stolen credentials dramatically earlier to help mitigate the severity of attacks.





Named a key vendor in Gartner’s “2023 Competitive Landscape: External Attack Surface Management Report,” Outpost24’s EASM solution discovers unknown assets and systems across an organization to identify risk and automatically prioritize any security concerns. This integration also provides stolen credential intelligence to enhance proactive security measures.

Credential theft has emerged as a burgeoning cybercriminal “industry” motivated by illicit trade and direct use of compromised username-password credentials. This stolen data has proven a valuable commodity, fueling almost half of all data breaches according to Verizon’s most recent breach report. And with the global surge in email stealer campaigns, coupled with readily available malware kits, these attacks will continue to be a challenge for organizations regardless of size or industry.

“This integration is part of our larger strategy to continue to help organizations committed to continuous threat exposure management make more intelligent risk mitigation decisions,” stated Brendan Hogan, Chief Strategy Officer at Outpost24. “This real-time information, seamlessly matched with the attack surface, enables more intelligent proactive risk mitigation against the most serious attack vectors and fraudulent activities earlier in the attack chain.”

Outpost24’s threat research teams apply advanced algorithms from open, closed, and private sources, including malware botnets, to power the credential data available on the platform.

By combining Threat Intelligence with External Attack Surface Management, organizations can detect both known and unknown internet-facing assets for vulnerabilities and potential attack paths from stolen credentials. This comprehensive approach instills confidence in security leaders, enabling them to make better-informed decisions, prioritize remediation actions, and close security gaps:

Automatically alerts administrators when credential pairs in their attack surface are found to be a match with a stolen set.

Identifies Personally Identifiable Information (PII) that has fallen into the hands of a bad actor from social engineering .

. Block potential intrusions at the firewall level and locate holes before an attacker can infiltrate.

By adding Outpost24’s proprietary threat intelligence about stolen credentials to the external attack surface management solution, security teams can achieve:

Earlier threat detection by identifying relevant stolen credentials, possibly before they have been used to carry out an attack.

Better prioritization thanks to additional threat context gathered from deep dive investigation.

Broader mitigation of threat exposure linked to credentials thus reducing the attack surface.

This integration is part of Outpost24’s larger commitment to empower organizations looking to implement CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management) programs and represents a culmination of our different product lines and internal research. External Attack Surface Management with credential threat intelligence is available immediately as an upgrade. To learn more and request a demo, visit the EASM product page.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 helps organizations improve cyber resilience with a complete range of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solutions. Outpost24’s intelligent cloud platform unifies asset management, automates vulnerability assessment, and quantifies cyber risk in business context. Executives and security teams around the world trust Outpost24 to identify and prioritize the most important security issues across their attack surface to accelerate risk reduction. Founded in 2001, Outpost24 is headquartered in Sweden and the US, with additional offices in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, and Spain.

