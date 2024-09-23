Outpost Technologies (Outpost Space) Appoints Jamie Landers as Company President

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jason Dunn, Outpost Technologies’ Founder and CEO, today announced the appointment of aerospace veteran Jamie Landers as President to further the growth of Outpost Space in the national security, civil and commercial space arenas.









“Outpost is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of space technology, ensuring a future where space is a true national security and commercial asset,” explained Dunn. “Jamie has the acumen to lead our team of innovators and engineers to work closely with our customers to successfully design and build spacecraft and importantly initiate the ‘return lane’ from space to accelerate the transition of industry off Earth.”

Jamie Landers has served as Vice President of Business Development at Maxar Space; Director of Advanced Programs, Innovation, and Demonstration at Lockheed Martin Space; and Technical Program Manager of Space Situational Awareness at Analytical Graphics Inc. Her vision, innovation and leadership acumen include championing Department of Defense (DoD) requirements to accelerate the development and fielding of key advanced research and development concepts to an ever-evolving commercial and national security landscape.

“I joined the team at Outpost because I believe in their mission to revolutionize on-orbit capabilities and reshape the future of space logistics,” said Landers. “Outpost’s commitment to innovation, precision, and sustainability in space aligns perfectly with my passion for creating solutions that have a lasting impact on both space and Earth. I’m excited to contribute to building a platform that will enable industries and communities to thrive in ways that were previously unimaginable.”

Jamie holds a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and a Minor in Engineering Leadership Development from Pennsylvania State University. She is also an alumna of the Writer’s Program at UCLA and graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Small Business Development Program. She is the founder of the Women and Allies in Space Domain Awareness (WASDA) non-profit; an event celebrated in conjunction with the AMOS Conference every September.

Outpost Technologies Corporation

Outpost is pioneering the future of space logistics, building the critical return vehicle from space to Earth. By accelerating the transition of industry into orbit, the company is unlocking new possibilities for space-based manufacturing and global logistics. With a focus on precision landing and scalable design, Outpost spacecraft are engineered to return valuable payloads safely and efficiently, enabling industries to leverage the benefits of space. The company’s flagship project, the Ferryall spacecraft, is supported by the U.S. Government, with four missions planned over the next four years. The company’s Carryall vehicle in development is designed to return up to 10 tons from space, significantly expanding the scope of what’s possible for space-based operations. In August 2024, Outpost was selected by the U.S. Air Force for a $33.2M contract to develop a scalable earth return vehicle for hypersonic testing and re-entry missions.

Founded in October 2021 by space manufacturing veteran Jason Dunn, Outpost operates out of Santa Monica, California, with additional offices and production facilities in Mojave, California.

For more information, visit: www.OutpostSpace.com

