Outmarket AI Secures $4.7M to Revolutionize Insurance With AI-Powered Insights & Automation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outmarket AI, an intelligence platform purpose-built to transform commercial insurance, has launched with $4.7 million in seed funding, the company announced today. The round was led by Fika Ventures, with participation from TTV and Dash Fund. This investment will accelerate Outmarket’s platform innovation, team expansion and strategic partnerships with leading brokers and carriers.

Founded by insurtech and AI veterans, Outmarket AI is redefining commercial insurance with an AI-powered platform that integrates directly into brokers’ and carriers’ workflows — automating insights, streamlining operations and uncovering revenue opportunities in real-time.

“Brokers and carriers know they need to unlock the power of their data to stay competitive, but outdated systems and manual processes slow them down,” said Vishal Sankhla, co-founder and CEO of Outmarket AI. "Outmarket is the missing intelligence layer that modernizes commercial insurance instantly. With AI-powered insights and automation, we help insurance professionals work smarter, win more deals and grow revenue — fast.”

Commercial insurance is an $800 billion industry, yet outdated workflows cost brokers and carriers billions in lost productivity each year. An estimated 80% of commercial insurance transactions still rely on email, PDFs and manual data entry, leading to inefficiencies, missed revenue and slow response times for clients.

Outmarket AI leverages natural language processing, machine learning and insurance-specific knowledge graphs to bring AI-powered insights and automation to every broker and carrier — without replacing their existing workflows. The platform is highly customizable, integrates seamlessly and instantly delivers actionable intelligence.

Outmarket was created by Sankhla and co-founder/CTO Anshu Jain, who have assembled a team of AI researchers and insurance experts that includes alumni from IBM Watson, Meta, Uber, Adobe and Ethos, the life insurance tech leader. They envision Outmarket as a connectivity layer for retail agencies, wholesalers and carriers.

“The Outmarket team has a powerful combination of deep AI expertise and insurance industry experience,” said TX Zhuo, Managing Partner at Fika Ventures. “They're not just building a better software tool. They're creating the platform that will power intelligent commercial insurance workflows for the next decade and beyond. We're thrilled to partner with them on this journey.”

Early adopters of Outmarket AI — including top 100 commercial brokers, MGAs and wholesalers — already are seeing transformative results. Customers report slashing quote comparison and policy review times by up to 80%, turning processes that once took days into those completed in minutes.

Beyond efficiency, Outmarket AI delivers revenue-generating insights through an intuitive, AI-powered interface. Brokers and carriers can seamlessly navigate structured and unstructured data, gaining a real-time view of market appetite, premium trends and client profitability. The user-friendly platform allows insurance professionals to ask natural language questions and receive instant, AI-driven recommendations — without requiring complex queries or technical expertise.

With a clean, intuitive UI designed for insurance workflows, Outmarket AI simplifies data exploration, automates reporting and surfaces actionable opportunities. This enables brokers and carriers to identify cross-selling potential, optimize carrier placements and maximize profitability — all at speeds not previously possible for insurance professionals.

“Brokers and agents are the backbone of the insurance industry. AI isn’t here to replace them, but to supercharge their efficiency and success,” said Jain. “Our vision is to empower every insurance professional with real-time intelligence at their fingertips. We’re just getting started.”

For more information about Outmarket, visit www.outmarket.ai.

About Outmarket

Outmarket is the intelligence platform powering the future of commercial insurance. Leveraging cutting-edge natural language processing, machine learning and knowledge graphs, Outmarket helps brokers and carriers drive productivity and profitability by streamlining workflows with actionable AI insights. Outmarket was founded in 2024 and is backed by Fika Ventures, TTV and Dash Fund. Learn more at www.outmarket.ai

For media inquiries, contact press@outmarket.ai