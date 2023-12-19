Home Business Wire OutKick Sees Strong Growth in November 2023
Business Wire

OutKick Sees Strong Growth in November 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, saw strong growth month over month in November 2023 with over 6.4 million total multiplatform unique visitors (up 6% versus the prior month), 24 million total multiplatform views, (up 2% versus the prior month), and 23 million total multiplatform minutes (up 1% flat versus the prior month), according to Comscore.


On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 1.3 million total social actions in November 2023, up 48% versus the prior month and up 93% versus November 2022. The platform also saw over 8.2 million video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube which is up 17% versus November 2022, according to Shareablee.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, November 2023, U.S. **Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, X YouTube, November 2023, Report Date: 12/18/2023.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

Contacts

OutKick Press Contact:
Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

brian.karpas@outkick.com

Articoli correlati

Brightseed Receives $1.6 Million Grant to Improve Birth Outcomes by Supporting Undernourished Pregnant and Nursing Mothers

Business Wire Business Wire -
The bioactives company will build upon a proof-of-concept program with grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationSAN...
Continua a leggere

Electra Vehicles to Demonstrate Electric Vehicle Fleet Analytics Product with Texas Instruments at Consumer Electronics Show

Business Wire Business Wire -
Electra to showcase AI-enabled fleet software using Texas Instruments’ leading battery management system hardware Demonstration to highlight battery fault prediction...
Continua a leggere

Mediacom Communications Completes Launch of 10G Platform in West Des Moines

Business Wire Business Wire -
Announces next group of Iowa communities to receive increased upload and download speeds, new symmetrical speed offerings and many...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php