OutKick Sees Strong Growth in November 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, saw strong growth month over month in November 2023 with over 6.4 million total multiplatform unique visitors (up 6% versus the prior month), 24 million total multiplatform views, (up 2% versus the prior month), and 23 million total multiplatform minutes (up 1% flat versus the prior month), according to Comscore.





On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 1.3 million total social actions in November 2023, up 48% versus the prior month and up 93% versus November 2022. The platform also saw over 8.2 million video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube which is up 17% versus November 2022, according to Shareablee.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, November 2023, U.S. **Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, X YouTube, November 2023, Report Date: 12/18/2023.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

Contacts

OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas



212-301-9966



brian.karpas@outkick.com