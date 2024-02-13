Outfox Hospitality Announces Appointment of New CEO Rob Twyman

Former EVP of Whole Foods Joins the Outfox Hospitality Team March 2024

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicago-based food retailers, Foxtrot Market and Dom’s Kitchen & Market, now merged to Outfox Hospitality, today announced Rob Twyman as CEO, effective March 11, 2024.





Liz Williams will exit the role as Rob Twyman becomes CEO of the merged brands, leading all day-to-day operations for the company. Jay Owen Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Dom’s, Bob Mariano, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Dom’s, and Mike LaVitola Co-Founder of Foxtrot, will continue to hold advisor and board roles within the organization.

Twyman brings more than three decades of retail and wholesale food industry experience, with 27 of those years in leadership roles at Whole Foods. During his time there, he served at every leadership level up to and including EVP of Global Operations, overseeing company operations throughout the US and Canada. Most recently, Twyman served as CEO of Daily Table, a non-profit grocery chain, dedicated to providing affordable, nutritious foods to communities in need, while also consulting for early stage CPG companies, to help them scale and actualize their strategic growth.

“Rob is a visionary in the grocery retail space having transformed the consumer food and beverage supermarket experience for over three decades.” says Dom’s Kitchen & Market Co-Founder, Jay Owen. “We are confident he is the right leader to guide Outfox Hospitality to new heights as we lead the evolution of the future of food, snacking and redefining your neighborhood market.”

As CEO, Twyman will oversee Dom’s & Foxtrot’s continued growth within the current markets of Chicago, Austin, Dallas and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas, and new markets across the country.

“I’m honored to announce my appointment as CEO of Outfox Hospitality and thrilled to be leading an incredible team at the forefront of innovation in the food & beverage retail experience.” Twyman said. “Together, we’ll set new standards of excellence, discovery and convenience centered around the joy of food.”

For more information, please visit foxtrotco.com and domschicago.com.

ABOUT OUTFOX HOSPITALITY

Outfox Hospitality is the parent holding company for Foxtrot Market and Dom’s Kitchen and Market.

Foxtrot is a neighborhood market dedicated to the future of food—operated not only through their stores in Chicago, Texas and the DC area, but also through a first-of-it’s-kind delivery app. Their shelf spaces thrive on discovery and curation, and they commit their menus to local makers and industry game-changers that reflect their neighborhoods. And at the end of the day, it’s all delicious. With a coffee bar in each location, ample seating for guests, as well as frequent events and promotions dedicated to tasting and trying products from small & local makers, Foxtrot reframes the market experience for better convenience, authentic discovery, and everyday joy. For more information visit foxtrotco.com.

Dom’s Kitchen & Market is a neighborhood food wonderland providing Chicagoans a place to eat, shop, and connect. Dom’s continues to redefine the neighborhood market into a place that inspires culinary discovery, helping people experience meals and foods they are excited to eat for special occasions and every day – with products available in store, online, and on the go. Dom’s product assortment is globally inspired, seasonally driven, and locally sourced from Chicago and Midwest entrepreneurs and purveyors. For more information visit www.domschicago.com.

Contacts

outfox@the5thcolumnpr.com