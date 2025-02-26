Outcome Capital Congratulates RealizedCare on the Acquisition by XRHealth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outcome Capital, LLC, a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, congratulates RealizedCare on the success of their company, and acquisition by XRHealth. Outcome Capital served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to RealizedCare.

Through their digitally-powered care management triage platform and therapeutic solutions, RealizedCare has been dedicated to enhancing personalized patient care through comprehensive digital therapeutics to improve mental and behavioral health, and manage chronic pain. Leveraging Outcome Capital’s expertise in corporate strategy, financing, and transaction execution, the firm assisted RealizedCare in identifying synergies with XRHealth toward expanded capabilities in patient management. The integration of AI-driven insight and extended reality with XRHealth’s triage tool will expand access to evidence-based, value-based care solutions.

Dr. Oded Ben-Joseph, Managing Partner at Outcome Capital, commented, “Digital therapeutics has the potential to provide effective alternatives to patients who are non-compliant or unresponsive to conventional treatments for mental health and chronic pain. RealizedCare’s immersive, evidence-based digital therapeutics provides an alternative to improving mental and behavioral health outcomes. This acquisition by XRHealth will expand accessibility to AI-powered and VR-driven, value-based care by guiding patients to effective interventions and escalating cases to clinicians when needed.”

Outcome Capital provides specialized growth and partnering strategies for healthcare and life science companies with expert guidance throughout each company’s journey toward value enhancement. Through our tailored insights, Outcome assisted in positioning RealizedCare as a leader in digital therapeutics by optimizing corporate and transaction readiness in a market-aligned manner, and long-term business planning.

“RealizedCare is transforming how clinicians engage with their patients, offering accessible and cost-effective interventions to expand care, both in-clinic and at-home. Over the last several months, we developed a strategic value-creation and value-realization approach to position RealizedCare as a key innovator and provider in digital health solutions,” said Karl Hess, Managing Director at Outcome Capital. “Congratulations to RealizedCare Founder & CEO Aaron Gani and the entire team.”

About Outcome Capital

Outcome Capital is a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, providing innovative companies with a value-added, market-aligned approach to mergers & acquisitions, partnering and corporate finance. The firm leverages its proven ‘strategy-led execution’ approach to value enhancement by assisting management teams and their boards in navigating both financial and corporate markets and implementing the best path for success. The firm’s strength stems from its multi-disciplinary, industry experts who draw from their broad relationships and a wide range of scientific, operational, strategic and transactional expertise across the value chain. Comprised of former CEOs, business development executives, venture capitalists, PhD/MD-level scientists and clinicians, and experienced commercialization experts, Outcome’s team is driven to propel innovation from bench to bedside.

