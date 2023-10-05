Out There Media Showcases Ground-Breaking Rich Messaging Campaign Case Studies at RCS World Paris

The unprecedented results amaze the audience and signal a stellar future for RCS

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Out There Media, the global leader in Rich Messaging (RCS), released the results of the latest Rich Messaging campaigns that it designed and implemented for some of the most popular brands in the world. These were announced at RCS World, an event organised by the Mobile Ecosystem Forum, in partnership with Google, which took place earlier this week in Paris.





The campaign case studies released included one for Budweiser in South Africa, designed to strengthen the brand’s profile as a sponsor of FIFA, coinciding with the World Cup. The campaign targeted male football fans over 20 years of age and recorded a read rate of 47%, a first response rate of 27% and a conversion rate of 34%. A highly creative campaign that was rolled out in Greece for premium mixer brand Fever Tree, a sponsor of the Greek Tennis League, targeted tennis league members and aimed at keeping them up to date with all league games and announcements, while raising the sponsor’s profile. At the completion of the campaign, read rate was 77%, first response rate was 18% and conversion rate was 11%. The campaign for Huggies, the disposable diapers and baby wipes brand of Kimberly-Clark, was designed to promote the two products to 25- to 44-year-old females in South Africa. The results were a read rate of 60%, a first response rate of 8% and a conversion rate of 10%. Finally, a campaign for First Quality Yachts targeted high net worth income individuals across Greece, South Africa, Nigeria and Mexico, in order to promote luxury yacht brands Azimut and Hanse, as well as its participation at the Cannes Yachting Festival. The campaign registered a read rate of 75% and a conversion rate of 10%.

All the above were unveiled by Kerstin Trikalitis, co-founder and CEO of Out There Media, at RCS World in Paris, where she moderated a panel entitled: “RCS as a Digital Marketing Channel.” Trikalitis is a frequent speaker at industry events, as she is always keen to share knowledge, experience and the latest trends and developments from all the markets across the globe where Out There Media is revolutionising the digital media sector with Rich Messaging.

At the conclusion of RCS World Paris, Kerstin Trikalitis commented: “Rich Messaging revolutionizes digital advertising and transforms it into a powerful, engaging and measurable tool for brands and advertisers who want to reach highly targeted audiences and to engage them by offering them a truly immersive experience. We are delighted that some of the world’s most iconic brands trust Out There Media and work with us to design and implement Rich Messaging campaigns that produce results never before imagined across the advertising sector. It was my pleasure to share such a positive and powerful message about the adoption of Rich Messaging globally today at RCS World Paris, using our campaign case studies as examples, and I am very happy with the feedback that I received from the audience.”

About Out There Media

Out There Media is the global leader in Rich Messaging (RCS), the latest generation messaging technology that offers brands and advertisers unprecedented levels of customer engagement, conversion and loyalty. RCS has been described by mobile market intelligence firm Mobilesquared as “The game-changer the industry has been waiting for.”

The company’s proprietary, award-winning platform, Mobucks™, enables operators to become substantial players in the digital advertising space and unlock significant revenue streams for them, and brands and agencies to reach their audiences in a highly targeted, effective and measurable manner, using the mobile phone as the medium.

Out There Media is trusted by some of the world’s most popular brands, such as Unilever, Disney, Starbucks, Budweiser, Netflix and McDonalds, as well as major mobile operators including Vodafone, Vodacom, Starhub, O2 Telefónica, Verizon, Telcel and MTN Group. The Company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria with operations across the globe.

