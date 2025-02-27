Ouster Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

Company to Report Q4 2024 Results on March 20, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OUST--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, March 20, 2025 and host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the webcast can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hnspeju8. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days after the conference call on Ouster’s investor website at https://investors.ouster.com/.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

