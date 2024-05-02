Ouro Announces $275,000 Gift to 2024 State Teachers of the Year in Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Pledge

Financial empowerment firm celebrates exceptional educators’ roles in shaping future generations and transforming lives for the better









WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ouro, a global financial services and technology innovator, today announced a $275,000 gift honoring the 2024 Teachers of the Year. From the 2024 National Teachers of the Year event on Tuesday evening, Ouro CEO and Co-founder Roy Sosa presented the gift, explaining the 55 teachers to earn the recognition this year will each receive a $5,000 gift from Ouro. The gift marks the first in a multi-year, multi-million dollar commitment from Ouro.

The State Teachers of the Year represent exceptional educators across U.S. states, territories, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education. The 2024 State Teachers of the Year cohort represents the best in the field of education, demonstrating outstanding commitment to their students, their communities, and the pursuit of excellence in teaching.

“Teachers are often the unsung heroes, working long hours with few resources, but the lives you touch and the values you instill last long into the future. I urge you to take a moment to reflect on the immense power and potential of your work, and to feel a deep sense of pride in the difference you make every single day,” said Roy Sosa in his remarks.

Ouro is the global financial technology firm created when Rêv and Netspend joined together a year ago to reignite innovation in financial services and financial empowerment for consumers worldwide. Roy Sosa and brother Bertrand Sosa founded both companies and started Netspend in 1999 from their one-bedroom apartment with $750. Netspend pioneered prepaid debit for underserved consumers across the U.S. Ouro’s financial products and services now span prepaid, debit, cross-border payments, and loyalty solutions.

Sosa shared his own story of the teacher who helped shape his life, describing how she inspired him to be a better version of himself at a pivotal time when he was still adjusting to a new life in the U.S., saying “Every child’s life you change resonates throughout the communities they grow up in, throughout the people they’ve yet to meet, and throughout the future they have yet to embark upon. Your work transforms lives for the better and inspires our aspiration to do the same.”

About Ouro

Ouro is a global, vertically integrated financial services and technology company dedicated to the delivery of innovative financial empowerment solutions to consumers worldwide. Ouro’s financial products and services span prepaid, debit, cross-border payments, and loyalty solutions for consumers and enterprise partners. Since its founding in 1999 by industry pioneers Roy and Bertrand Sosa, Ouro products have processed almost a trillion dollars in transaction volume and served millions of customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas with regional offices across the world. For more information, visit ouro.com.

