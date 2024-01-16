Ouro and Pathward Extend Netspend Issuer Partnership

Long-term partners renew shared commitment to innovation and growth benefitting consumer financial inclusion and well-being





AUSTIN, Texas & SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ouro and Pathward®, N.A., today announced a multi-year extension to their longstanding partnership. Pathward, a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion, continues to serve as an issuer for Netspend prepaid and debit products and other card brands in Ouro’s portfolio under the agreement. Ouro is the global financial technology parent brand created when Rêv and Netspend joined together to reignite innovation in financial services for consumers worldwide.

Ouro and Pathward will collaborate on product innovation and expanded product offerings for a range of programs in market and under development.

“ Our partnership runs deep, and we’re proud to continue working side-by-side with the leadership team under the new Ouro parent brand,” said Anthony Sharett, president of Pathward. “ An early fintech pioneer for the unbanked and underbanked, Ouro has renewed its commitment to pushing the envelope on innovation and speed to market, and the continuation of our alliance highlights the value our longstanding partnership brings to that endeavor.”

The extended partnership will support Ouro’s renewed focus on innovation and growth, ongoing roll-out of new features and solutions and delivery of a seamless digital experience for Ouro customers.

“ An ethos around financial inclusion and well-being has fueled the growth of both our organizations over the past 16 years and shapes the partnership today,” said Roy Sosa, Ouro CEO and cofounder. “ We’re delighted to continue and expand our partnership and believe Pathward’s strong banking infrastructure will enable us to deliver on our promise of continuous innovation for our customers.”

Learn more about Ouro’s products and services at Ouro.global and visit Pathward.com/banking to learn more about Pathward’s Banking as a Service solutions.

About Ouro

Ouro is a global, vertically-integrated financial services and technology company dedicated to the delivery of innovative financial empowerment solutions to consumers worldwide. Ouro’s financial products and services span prepaid, debit, cross-border payments, and loyalty solutions for consumers and enterprise partners. Since its founding in 1999 by industry pioneers Roy and Bertrand Sosa, Ouro products have processed almost a trillion dollars in transaction volume and served millions of customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas with regional offices across the world. For more information, visit Ouro.global.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

