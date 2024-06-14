ŌURA Helping Millions of People Improve Their Health, Surpasses 2.5 Million Rings Sold

Focus on Women’s Health, Introduction of New Features Like Heart Health and Stress, and Retail Expansion Contribute to More than 200 Percent Membership Growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ŌURA, the maker of the most trusted smart ring, Oura Ring, announced today that it has sold more than 2.5 million rings. The acceleration of ŌURA’s business reflects increased consumer interest in health and wellbeing, with people investing in tools they can trust to understand themselves better and gain insights that can help improve their health over time.





“ What is most rewarding is the breadth of our customers—they aren’t just biohackers or people seeking peak performance,” said Tom Hale, chief executive officer of ŌURA. “ ŌURA is for anyone who wants to improve their health, including busy moms, entrepreneurs, first-time marathon runners, or those who are recovering from illness or injury. It’s undeniable that 2024 is the year of the smart ring, and with over 10 years of unparalleled insights, leadership in accuracy, and a culture of research and validation, we’re excited to be at the forefront of this category’s momentum.”

Oura Members are highly engaged in their health journeys and find value in understanding how their metrics change throughout a given day, and over time. On average, Oura Members open the app more than three times daily, with approximately three out of four members accessing the Oura App at least five times weekly.

Building the ŌURA Community

ŌURA’s member base has more than tripled since introducing its membership in the fall of 2021. A testament to the satisfaction of its members, nearly half of Oura Members were introduced to Oura Ring by a family member or friend.

“ Oura Members are our most passionate evangelists and community builders,” said Hale. “ When our members start to see positive impacts on their health, they naturally want to share that with others. We hear from our community that they love discussing their learnings with others, and frequently purchase Oura Ring for a friend or family member. In fact, almost a quarter of members received Oura Ring as a gift.”

Oura Members benefit from continuous updates and investments, including ŌURA-sponsored scientific research, pre-release products in development, and access to an ever-growing suite of features, health insights, and personalized recommendations.

Expanded Focus Areas: Heart Health, Stress, and Women’s Health

ŌURA has expanded beyond sleep and activity into new areas like Daytime Stress & Resilience, Cardiovascular Age, Cardio Capacity, and women’s health features like Cycle Insights. Recently, ŌURA debuted two new Heart Health features: Cardiovascular Age (CVA) and Cardio Capacity. These features work together to combine information about estimated arterial stiffness and VO2Max to give Oura Members an indication of their cardiovascular health and the potential implications on their long-term health.

In partnership with board-certified cardiologists and scientists at research institutions like the Kuopio Research Institute of Exercise Medicine and the University of California, Los Angeles, along with ŌURA’s medical advisory board, ŌURA rigorously developed its algorithms to ensure the features deliver accurate insights for its wide-ranging and diverse member base.

In the fall of 2023, ŌURA introduced Daytime Stress and Resilience, which work together to help members understand when and how they experience stress and recovery in their daily lives, balance daily behaviors that build resilience, and avoid the negative impacts of chronic stress.

Cycle Insights provides members with detailed information about their menstrual cycles and Readiness Score now accounts for physiological changes during the menstrual cycle, like increased temperature and heart rate and decreased heart rate variability (HRV) during the luteal phase.

“ As a result of ŌURA’s continued investment in women’s health, member demographics have shifted in the past year from primarily male to 59 percent who identify as female and 41 percent identifying as male,” said Dorothy Kilroy, chief commercial officer of ŌURA. “ It’s clear that our investments in women’s health are resonating and we’re committed to continuing to develop products, such as Cycle Insights, that help women understand their unique physiologies.”

ŌURA is driving innovation in technology and healthcare in women’s health by leveraging its extensive data set. The company recently joined forces with Clue and the University of California, Berkeley, to conduct an innovative research study using Oura Ring to better understand and predict the changes women experience during perimenopause and menopause.

Growing Retail Footprint

In the past six months, ŌURA expanded its retail presence beyond Best Buy, partnering with Amazon and Target in the U.S., John Lewis in the UK, and Elkjop in the Nordics to make Oura Ring more accessible. Oura Ring is now available in more than 1,000 retail stores.

For more information about Oura, visit ouraring.com.

About ŌURA:

ŌURA is the company behind Oura Ring—the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, Oura Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, ŌURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

Contacts

Ali Deasy, ŌURA



alison.deasy@ouraring.com

press@ouraring.com