ŌURA Expands Retail Footprint into Canada with Best Buy Partnership

Oura Ring is now available in 120+ Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.ca

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ŌURA, the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance, today announced its expansion to the Canadian retail market in continued partnership with Best Buy. This marks another milestone for ŌURA’s business and a big step forward in bringing the brand to more people worldwide. In April 2023, ŌURA’s launch into Best Buy marked the brand’s first large-scale retail endeavor in the United States. Now, Oura Ring will be shoppable in 124 Best Buy stores for Canadian consumers.





Starting today and rolling out to select Best Buy locations across Canada, stores will carry an inventory of top-selling Oura Ring colors and styles, including Heritage Black, Horizon Silver, Horizon Stealth, and Horizon Gold. Best Buy will also carry ŌURA’s newest Horizon colorway, Brushed Titanium, which launched on October 10. All sizes and styles are available on BestBuy.ca.

“Best Buy has been an incredible partner to us and we’re excited to extend this collaboration internationally,” said Doug Sweeny, CMO, ŌURA. “Our mission is to make health accessible and showcase the ability of ŌURA’s technology to improve people’s daily lives. We’re proud to bring Oura Ring to customers in Canada and are looking forward to broadening our retail presence to more international markets in the future.”

Similar to that of its U.S. counterparts, the in-store experience offers in-person sizing that allows customers to select their best fit before purchase, on-site inventory for purchase and in-store pick-up options, and a dynamic in-store presence that will bring the brand and product to life through visual displays that showcase the features of Oura Ring and the value of ŌURA Membership. Twenty-five select locations will feature a “shop-in-shop” experience that includes educational videos, interactive experiences, and the ability to see and touch a variety of Oura Ring styles and colors.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a significant increase in customers seeking out the latest products in health and wellness technology,” said Jennifer Barr, Category Officer – Wireless, Wearables, and Portable Audio. “We are delighted to bring Oura Ring into our mix, allowing us to provide the most innovative products in this space.”

ŌURA’s Best Buy expansion comes on the heels of its most recent product feature launch, Daily Stress and Stress Resilience. Announced on the main stage at the 2023 HLTH Conference in Las Vegas, the new feature set allows members to understand when and how they experience stress and recovery in their daily lives, how to balance daily behaviors that build resilience and avoid the negative impacts that chronic stress can create over time. As part of the launch, ŌURA partnered with Headspace, the provider of the world’s most comprehensive digital mental health platform, to add a host of new stress-focused content to ŌURA’s content library.

ŌURA is the company behind Oura Ring — the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, ŌURA Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, ŌURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

