OU Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy and Project Canary Announce Fourth Cohort of Energy ESG Certificate Program

NORMAN, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following three successful cohorts, a collaborative project establishing an Environmental, Social and Governance Energy Leadership certificate program at the University of Oklahoma will run a fourth cohort of its flagship Energy ESG Leadership Certificate Program this Fall.





The two-week, 46-hour Energy ESG Leadership Certificate Program was developed in a cooperative effort by Mewbourne College’s Ronnie K. Irani Center for Energy Solutions and Project Canary, an ESG-focused data-analytics company. The program provides a collaborative environment for professionals in the upstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry to utilize ESG principles as they create actionable strategies leading to more sustainable outcomes for oil and gas businesses.

Running from Oct. 16 to 27, the hybrid format will include a week of online instruction, two hours per day for five days, followed by a week of full-time in-person instruction and interaction at the University’s downtown Oklahoma City campus. A sample agenda from the most recent cohort is available on the program website. Participants will earn 4.6 continuing education units.

Participants will finish the program with a focused understanding of the Energy ESG framework, experiential knowledge from academic instructors and ESG industry leaders, alongside practical tools to lead their companies and advance their own careers.

“The program provided a great overview of all aspects of ESG, but most importantly it has given us actionable ways to implement change,” stated Cohort 3 participant Kathy Bandych, Senior Manager of Sustainability at Seneca Resources.

“Reliable, affordable and sustainable oil and gas will be an important and foundational part of the energy portfolio long into the future,” said Dean Sergent, executive director of the Ronnie K. Irani Center for Energy Solutions. “We are excited to provide this certificate program with Project Canary. Equipping members of the energy industry to meet the market demand for oil and gas while leveraging ESG principles is important for the future of the industry, for the environment, and for businesses and consumers alike.”

The unique partnership between OU’s Irani Center and Project Canary will provide a blend of both academic and industry perspectives.

“This is the era of the measurement economy, and this class of professionals will lead the way,” said Chris Romer, co-founder of Project Canary. “The University of Oklahoma is world-renowned for its real-world approach to energy education. As a mission-driven, public-benefit corporation focused on ESG leadership and technology, we’re proud to foster sustainability-focused professional growth in the energy sector.”

The OU Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy educates scientists and engineers and creates knowledge of Earth’s past and present to navigate a future that meets societal needs for both energy and a livable environment. From engineering ways to convert abandoned oil wells to geothermal producers, to probing Earth’s past climate, to designing ways to sequester carbon, MCEE faculty are striving to create a better and more sustainable world.

About OU’s Ronnie K. Irani Center for Energy Solutions

First envisioned by OU alumnus Ronnie K. Irani, the Irani Center for Energy Solutions seeks to provide opportunity to all by continuing Mewbourne College’s 27-year legacy of offering professional development courses to industry professionals, providing OU students the opportunity to participate in real-world industry projects, and engaging the community in candid conversations about the importance of energy and stewardship.

About Project Canary

Project Canary is a leading enterprise emission data management platform that helps energy leaders measure, understand, and act on their emissions. We provide software visualization tools, high-fidelity sensor solutions, and rigorous environmental assessments. Our solutions enable companies to improve operations, differentiate their molecules, and meet regulatory and voluntary framework requirements. projectcanary.com

