Otus Wins 2023 CODiE Award for Innovative Assessment Solution

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Edtech—Otus, a leading provider of K-12 student growth data solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the 2023 CODiE Awards: Best Summative Assessment Solution. This distinguished award program celebrates companies that are at the forefront of innovating education technology products. The CODiE award symbolizes the growing momentum Otus has cultivated over the last year, fueled by numerous recognitions, including the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022, District Administration’s Top Ed Tech Product of the Year, EdTech Breakthrough Awards Learning Analytics Solution of the Year, SmartBrief Readers’ Choice Award for Classroom Assessment, and the Inc. Best Workplaces Award.

“The CODiE award victory highlights our unwavering dedication to providing a seamless, user-friendly platform to accurately assess students and maximize learning,” said Chris Hull, co-founder and president of Otus. “The integrated assessments within the Otus platform empower educators to efficiently evaluate student learning, collate crucial data, and disseminate actionable insights and progress with all stakeholders. This allows educators more time to focus on their essential role – sparking curiosity and the desire to learn in their students.”

Since being nominated for the CODiE award in late 2022, Otus has announced upcoming AI enhancements to the platform, including features that will further improve assessment capabilities and save educators time. For example, Otus will release its first AI assistant feature that will create high-quality questions aligned with standards to start the school year this fall.

The panel of CODiE Award judges selected Otus based on its assessment suite, which offers a complete package of formative and summative assessment choices to precisely assess a student’s progress throughout an instructional unit and overall achievement at the end of an instructional unit. Otus assessments are flexible and adaptable, accommodating different grade levels, content areas, and student needs. Educators can choose from prebuilt assessments aligned to standards, over 1,500 ready-to-use Otus Proficiency Assessments, robust digital assessments assembled from premiere item banks, or entirely custom assessments built by users within the Otus platform.

“Our strategic partnerships with assessment providers are key to providing top-notch, diversified assessments,” said Phil Collins, Ed.D., chief customer officer at Otus. “These collaborations guarantee that educators are equipped with premier tools to pinpoint student needs, monitor growth, and ultimately, maximize learning outcomes. They also enable a comprehensive view of data from Otus assessments alongside teacher-generated assessments and other data, offering a holistic image of student performance.”

The true power of Otus assessments resides in the transformative data they generate. Assessment scores are immediately incorporated into the Otus Gradebook, providing instantaneous access to performance analytics. These data inform educators’ comprehension of student performance, direct future instruction, and bolster the efficiency of professional learning communities. Otus also presents assessment and standards analytics tools for more profound insights, enabling educators to examine performance on all assessments linked to a certain standard and customize how summative mastery levels are calculated.

Students and families can examine this data in real-time, promoting transparency and fostering improved communication between home and school. Furthermore, the platform is designed for a seamless student experience across all subjects and can be accessed on a variety of devices, making it the optimal solution for both conventional and remote learning settings.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, as the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program, distinguishes the finest products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology. The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony on June 23, 2023.

Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.

