Otus Partners with the California Ed Tech JPA to Streamline Educational Technology Purchases for K-12 Schools

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Edtech—Otus is excited to announce a new partnership with the Education Technology Joint Powers Authority (Ed Tech JPA), an innovative alliance focused on simplifying the acquisition process for educational technology in California. This collaboration enables K-12 schools and districts to easily access Otus’ comprehensive grading, assessment, progress monitoring, and data analytics platform without the traditional complexities of acquiring new educational technologies, such as the need for RFPs and lengthy procurement cycles.





The Ed Tech JPA focuses on helps K-12 schools secure competitive pricing and favorable contract terms from technology vendors. By coordinating consortium purchases, the Ed Tech JPA offers high-quality products and services that benefit its member agencies, encompassing all California public agencies eligible to join at no cost.

Otus’ partnership with the Ed Tech JPA marks a key development in broadening access to advanced educational technology for schools throughout California. Otus provides a unified platform that supports educators in enhancing learning outcomes through features such as traditional and standards-based grading, assessments, progress monitoring, and data-informed instruction. This collaboration with the Ed Tech JPA allows member agencies to access competitive contracts for Otus’ software, streamlining the adoption of technology that can transform educational practices and student learning experiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Ed Tech JPA,” said Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to removing barriers in the adoption of educational technology. California schools and districts can now more easily implement Otus, benefiting from our platform’s ability to personalize learning and provide actionable insights into student growth. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Otus will have on educators and students throughout California, enriching their educational experiences.”

As the Ed Tech JPA continues to accept membership applications, this partnership embodies a progressive strategy in educational technology acquisition, guaranteeing that a greater number of students and educators in California can take advantage of the innovative solutions Otus provides. This collaboration reinforces the commitment of both Otus and the Ed Tech JPA to facilitate easier access to educational technology, striving to improve the learning experience for students across the state.

For more information about the Otus and Ed Tech JPA partnership and how it will benefit your school, visit otus.com and edtechjpa.org

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.

About Ed Tech Joint Powers Authority

The Education Technology Joint Powers Authority (Ed Tech JPA) aims to streamline procurement, provide competitive pricing, and secure favorable technology contracts for educational agencies and other eligible entities. The Ed Tech JPA is supported by seven founding entities, including Capistrano Unified School District, Clovis Unified School District, Fullerton School District, El Dorado County Office of Education, Irvine Unified School District, San Juan Unified School District, and San Ramon Valley Unified School District. These founding members of the Ed Tech JPA coordinate consortium purchases of high-quality products and services to benefit all of our current and potential member agencies.

