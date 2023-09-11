OTTO Motors Launches the Highest Performing Heavy-Duty Autonomous Mobile Robot for Compact Spaces

OTTO 1200 delivers unmatched throughput with its quick maneuverability and industry-leading average speed









KITCHENER, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OTTO Motors, a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today unveiled OTTO 1200, the highest performing heavy-duty AMR for tight spaces. The newest AMR is designed with a narrow width to autonomously move payloads up to 1,200 kg (2,640 lb) without compromise to safety. Equipped with patented adaptive fieldset technology, OTTO 1200 quickly maneuvers around people and turns in the most space-constrained environments to deliver unmatched throughput.

“Nearly a decade ago, OTTO Motors introduced the first heavy-class AMR for material handling. Today, we’re proud to expand the capabilities of this category by unlocking countless new applications within tight areas of manufacturing environments,” said Matt Rendall, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of OTTO Motors. “Working closely with our customers on hundreds of deployments worldwide, we discovered an opportunity to deliver high throughput in narrow spaces without sacrificing heavy payload capabilities. OTTO 1200 adds a compact, heavy-duty platform to our existing fleet of AMRs, enabling manufacturers to address a diverse range of material handling needs.”

Compact size to move material in tight spaces: Equipped with a narrow footprint of 910 mm, OTTO 1200 quickly and safely moves materials in the most space-constrained environments.

High performance safety: Patented adaptive fieldset technology prevents slowdowns around turns, intersections, equipment, and people, delivering best-in-class average speed without compromise to safety.

Enhanced serviceability for lower downtime : Drawing on a decade of field-service experience, OTTO 1200 has been designed with a service-first approach to maximize uptime . Built with rapid-access drawers that eliminate the need to remove payloads, OTTO 1200 enables quick maintenance that can be tackled by a single person.

Durable build designed to IP54 rating: OTTO 1200 features a rugged, all-metal body designed to IP54 rating, offering a superior ability to withstand dust and water for lasting performance in harsh factory environments.

Flexible for countless applications: OTTO 1200 unlocks a wide range of workflows, including inbound to storage, finished goods takeaway, and lineside delivery with the ability to move payloads on pallets, racks, and bins.

Key specifications:

○ 1,200 kg (2,645 lb) payload capacity

○ 1.5 m/s (3.4 mph) maximum speed

○ 1350 x 910 x 320 mm (53 x 36 x 13 in) footprint

○ 30-minute charge time from 10% to 90%

OTTO 1200 seamlessly collaborates with other OTTO AMRs, enabling manufacturers to unlock facility-scale material handling automation. With over 14 years of robotics experience and more than 5 million production hours, OTTO Motors has helped manufacturers achieve ROI in as low as 11 months. The launch of OTTO 1200 delivers the reliability, productivity, and durability that customers have come to expect from OTTO AMRs, now in a compact heavy-class package.

To see OTTO 1200 in action, visit booth #8083 at PACK EXPO on September 11-13, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

About OTTO Motors

OTTO Motors is a global leader in autonomous technology for material handling inside manufacturing and warehouse facilities. With over five million hours of production experience, OTTO autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are trusted in mission-critical operations for some of the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota. OTTO Motors was recently recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Robotics Companies of 2023. For more information, visit ottomotors.com.

