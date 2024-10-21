Otto and The Veterinary Cooperative Announce Partnership to Bring New Client Engagement Capabilities to Organization’s Shareholders

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Otto, a leading all-in-one customer engagement platform in the veterinary industry, announces an exciting new partnership with The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC). TVC is the largest veterinary purchasing group in the US and is on a mission to provide the best animal care in collaboration with independent veterinary practices.





TVC is always searching for industry partners to help level the playing field for independently-owned veterinary practices, enabling them to remain competitive in an evolving industry. TVC identified an opportunity to provide members with an all-in-one solution to level up workflow efficiencies and reduce the number of disparate platforms used in private practices. To close this technology gap, TVC is teaming up with Otto to provide private practices access to the same workflow technology, tools, and wellness programs being leveraged by large groups.

Nick McCart, TVC’s President, noted, “Capabilities provided by Otto’s platform are key to our clinics being able to meet expanding customer expectations while minimizing costs. We believe the automated communications and workflow solutions in Otto Flow, and the Otto Care membership plans, are best-of-breed. We are incredibly excited to bring these advantages to our members to help them enhance client relationships and keep patients on track to their best care.”

With access to Otto Flow, TVC practices will have enhanced abilities to deliver more timely, personalized communications and reminders to pet owners. Additionally, Otto Flow will help practices capture pre-appointment intake information, and provide on-going care recommendations unique to each patient without increasing the burden on their teams. Otto’s wide breadth of automations, deep integrations with practice information management systems, and the fastest write backs in the industry increase the end-to-end patient experience while minimizing redundant tasks for the clinic team.

Clinics increase access to their unique wellness membership plans through the Otto Care solution. Unlike traditional wellness plans, whose financial success hinges on pet parents not taking advantage of all their benefits, Otto Care performs best when pet owners maximize utilization of their benefits. This increased access to care also drives 2x more practice revenue and helps cover the bases on the key things private practices need to compete in today’s market: increased profits, more pet owner loyalty, and improved clinical outcomes by increasing pet owner acceptance of prescribed care.

“The alignment with TVC was a natural one for us,” said Zeynep Young, Otto’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our all-in-one workflow, payment, and care membership platform was designed with flexibility at the forefront, so unlike other rigid systems, we’re able to adapt easily and integrate into workflows for practices of any size and type. This will empower TVC member practices to remain the hub of care for all of their clients.”

To learn more about the exclusive benefits available to TVC members, visit otto.vet/tvc.

About Otto

Otto is how modern veterinary clinics deliver big wins. We partner with veterinary clinics to put tedious tasks on autopilot so you can focus on the best parts of your job.

Otto’s client engagement solution reduces your team’s time spent on routine tasks by an average of 66%. The product helps decrease call volume while filling your schedule, reduces manual tasks while increasing client compliance, and makes your practice more sustainable while giving pet parents the best options for ongoing wellness and care.

Otto is one of the fastest-growing veterinary software companies in the country. Since 2022, more than 3,000 clinics have joined Otto, and they’re glad they did. Find out more at www.otto.vet.

Contacts

Press Contact

Lisa Roberts



CMO, Otto



lisa@otto.vet

512-797-4600