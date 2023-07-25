Otterbourg Adds Adele Hogan as Head of Securities Practice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Otterbourg P.C. is pleased to announce the arrival of Adele Hogan as a member of the firm’s Corporate Department and head of the firm’s Securities Practice Group.





Ms. Hogan focuses her practice on mergers, securities offerings, restructuring, bankruptcies, and projects for early stage and large companies in industries including financial institutions, technology/media/telecomm, healthcare, leisure, energy and mining, and FinTech. She has extensive experience in cybersecurity, data governance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and FinTech regulatory matters. She has served in many leadership positions with the New York City Bar Association and currently serves as chair of the Banking Law Committee and co-chair of the AI and Machine Learning Subcommittee.

“ Adele’s legal excellence, strategic thinking, and ability to foster strong client relationships are all qualities that make her an exceptional addition to our firm,” said Richard Stehl, Otterbourg’s chairman. “ Our clients will appreciate her impressive track record and keen understanding of regulatory compliance, and her knowledge management experience and expertise in cybersecurity, data governance, and FinTech regulations make her an invaluable asset to navigate the evolving legal landscape.”

Ms. Hogan joins Otterbourg from the boutique firm Hogan Law Associates, which she founded and where she managed all aspects of complex mergers, acquisitions, spin-offs, securities offerings, derivatives, and financing deals. She previously worked at several international law firms, including at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP for over ten years and as a partner at White & Case LLP and Linklaters LLP. She also has served as a director at Deutsche Bank, where she led work related to audit for mergers, capital markets, risk, governance, and regulatory matters across business and operational lines.

Ms. Hogan earned her J.D. from Cornell Law School and B.A. from Cornell University.

She will lead a securities practice at Otterbourg that has been involved in substantially all aspects of public and private securities work, including mergers and acquisitions, representing issuers, buyers, sellers, sponsors, investment bankers and underwriters. The group assists clients in compliance with SEC, state securities and stock exchange requirements, as well as with the requirements of the various self-regulatory agencies. Representative work includes public offerings and private placements, from simple offerings of common stock to more complex offerings involving different classes of an issuer’s debt and equity securities, periodic reporting requirements under the Federal securities laws, and analysis of filings under securities laws and related financial disclosures. The securities work also includes broker-dealer and investment adviser registration, as well as the financing of broker-dealers.

Otterbourg P.C. offers clients a unique combination of legal insight and practical solutions and is known for its integrity, legal expertise, stability and business knowledge. The firm, established in 1909, regularly represents clients in matters of national and international scope, including banks, finance companies, hedge funds, private equity firms, real estate investment firms, corporate clients and high net-worth individuals. The firm’s practice areas include domestic and cross-border financings, litigation and alternative dispute resolutions, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy proceedings, mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions, and trusts and estates.

