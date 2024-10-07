Otsuka Precision Health, Inc. (OPH) and Amalgam Rx Announce the Digital Support Solution for Caregivers Supporting Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease

Elevmi™ harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to empower the caregivers most affected by dementia related to Alzheimer’s Disease

PRINCETON, N.J. & WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Otsuka Precision Health, Inc., (OPH), and Amalgam Rx, Inc., (Amalgam) announce the launch of Elevmi™ – an intelligent digital application that helps caregivers support loved ones with Alzheimer’s Disease.









Caregivers are the bedrock of Alzheimer’s patient care in our healthcare systems; they’re often responsible for providing diligent care to their loved ones, while also maintaining their paying jobs, busy lives, and their own health and mental well-being. According to a recent report published by the Alzheimer’s Association, seven out of ten (70%) of dementia caregivers report that coordinating care is stressful with two in three caregivers (66%) also having difficulty finding resources and support for their needs. Elevmi™ changes the paradigm around how caregivers access information and receive support by leveraging AI’s power to deliver curated, personalized context.

Alzheimer’s care today falls to under-supported caregivers in need of intelligent, immediate, and specific support. The Alzheimer’s Association report found that the top services that would be helpful to dementia caregivers include ‘around-the-clock support’, ‘care coordination’, and ‘understanding of their loved one’s condition’. Elevmi™ will fill this gap.

“At OPH, we are committed to developing and scaling individualized solutions for the whole person that improve quality of life. We realize that caregivers play a critical role in supporting patients with Alzheimer’s and in addition to working on patients focused solutions, we wanted to bring Elevmi to stay true to our mission in supporting the whole person’s care,” said Sanket Shah, president of OPH. “We hope to reduce the stress and burden caregivers experience by enhancing their ability to manage and coordinate care for the people that rely on them while directly supporting improvements in their quality of life.”

Elevmi’s intuitive user experience is run by a state-of-the-art large language model (LLM) trained on content from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and PsychU, the leading online resource for mental health. Acknowledging the challenges associated with Alzheimer’s care, Elevmi™ facilitates caregivers’ management of their loved ones, allowing them to understand their condition over time, while supporting the caregivers’ mental health and wellness. Using Elevmi’s conversational AI capabilities, a caregiver can engage in a dialogue about their experiences, ask questions about their loved one’s condition, prepare for a doctor’s visit, and more.

More than 300 real-life familial caregivers supporting a loved one with Alzheimer’s participated in the research study, which helped identify and prioritize the app’s core features. About 65 caregivers sit on the product research panel, providing longitudinal feedback on the application’s branding, design, AI responses, and in-app content. “The development of solutions like Elevmi™ is core to our mission. It also represents the future of the healthcare industry,” said Shah. “We have a responsibility to build solutions that matter for patients and for those caring for them in a way that fosters deeper connection. That is critical to evolving care to get patients the right interventions at the right time in their health journey. At OPH, we’re building those solutions and collaborating with best-in-class partners like Amalgam Rx across AI, mobile/web, and data science to solve problems related to that in a way that matters.”

“Our north star will continue to be and has always been improving patient care through better decision-making,” said Ryan Sysko, chief executive officer of Amalgam Rx. “We pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries of current care models within the highly regulated and complex healthcare environment. While the AI space is full of new entrants, Amalgam has been developing medical-grade generative AI for years. Our AI platform has been purpose-built with appropriate guardrails for life sciences and other healthcare companies. Our collaboration with OPH is a great example of working with our customers to navigate the complexities and responsibly bring real innovation to patients and caregivers.”

Elevmi™ is now available on iOS® and Android™ stores. To download and learn more, go to www.elevmi.com.

About Otsuka Precision Health, Inc.



Combining the rigor of pharma with a data-first focus on patient experience, Otsuka Precision Health, Inc. (OPH) focuses on bringing to market prescription digital therapeutics, other innovative technologies, and provides non-promotional patient support services. The company is committed to personalizing care, unlocking doors to access, and uniting a fragmented experience. OPH’s current focus areas include a variety of interventions that help unearth personal health needs and address them as a true collaborator within the broader healthcare ecosystem.

OPH is a subsidiary of Otsuka America, Inc. (OAI). For more information, please visit www.otsuka-oph.com

About Otsuka America, Inc.



Otsuka America, Inc. (OAI) is a holdings company made up of more than two dozen group companies that offer innovative products in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and consumer markets. The pharmaceutical business discovers, develops, and markets products focused on the diagnosis and treatment of diseases primarily in the areas of neuroscience, nephrology, and oncology. We are developing digital innovations and medicines to enhance the patient experience and improve patient outcomes. The nutraceuticals business is dedicated to maintaining and improving health through quality vitamins, minerals, and supplements to provide complete nutrition. The consumer business is dedicated to bringing to market beverages that are not only refreshing and better for you, but better for the environment and for the communities where they are enjoyed. Following a pre-industrial winemaking approach, we produce award-wining, single-vineyard, organic, and sustainable wines. We are Otsuka-people creating new products for better heath worldwide.

OAI is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit www.otsuka-america.com.

About AmalgamRx



AmalgamRx reimagines health care by helping patients and providers make the best decisions possible – in the provider workflow and patients’ everyday lives. For more than 15 years, our team has been reimagining care delivery and creating lasting change across the chronic care ecosystem. Amalgam’s suite of AI-powered EHR Solutions and SaMD platform enables leading life sciences companies, health plans, and provider organizations to deliver better care collaboratively. Today, Amalgam’s algorithms and applications support patients across four continents and have helped providers make over 50 million decisions. Amalgam’s solutions are powered by billions of RWE streaming data points across its platform. For more information on how Amalgam Rx’s regulated, clinically validated technologies bring patients and providers closer together, reduce costs for payers, and unlock sustained value for our partners, visit www.amalgamrx.com.

Contacts

Otsuka in Japan

Jeffrey Gilbert (Outside the U.S.)



Leader, Pharmaceutical PR



Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd.



gilbert.jeffrey@otsuka.co.jp

Otsuka Precision Health

Frank Chavez



Head, Strategy & Corporate Development



Otsuka Precision Health, Inc.



frank.chavez@otsuka-oph.com

Amalgam Rx

Fred Galik



fgalik@amalgamrx.com