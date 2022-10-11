OTS, Caltrans Release New “Go Safely” Public Service Announcement

“We Are Human” Campaign Focuses on Making “Mistakes” Less Severe while Driving

ELK GROVE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#California–The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) released a new “Go Safely” public service announcement emphasizing the outsized role drivers play in keeping themselves and others on the road safe.

Titled “We Are Human,” the 15-, 30- and 45-second PSAs recognize that we will inevitably make mistakes, but they do not need to result in serious or tragic consequences on the road. The videos feature road “mistakes” leading to close calls with a cyclist and a family walking to highlight actions drivers can take so that everyone on the road – whether you are walking, biking, or riding – can “go safely.”

Initially launched in 2018, “Go Safely, California” is a comprehensive education and encouragement campaign that places a top priority on safe travel habits. The campaign includes fundamental principles and elements of the “Safe System” Approach, which emphasizes safer street design, safer vehicles and safer people all working in concert to make crashes, when they do happen, less severe.

“Educating the public on safe driving behaviors through creative and captivating videos and messages is one of multiple tools – along with enforcement against dangerous behaviors, safer road designs with safer speeds – that are needed to provide multiple layers of protection for everyone on the road,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said.

“No longer can we as a society accept traffic deaths as routine,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “With the ‘Safe System’ Approach, we are focused on changing individual behaviors as well as the system itself to be more forgiving to mistakes, enabling every driver, passenger, bicyclist and pedestrian to arrive at their destination safely, every time.”

The new PSAs will run throughout October’s National Pedestrian Safety Month, which highlights the right of everyone to walk or roll safely and reminds drivers of their responsibility to stay alert for pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users. In 2020, 6,516 pedestrians were killed in the United States – including 986 in California. Last year, pedestrian fatalities were projected to be up 13% nationwide compared to 2020.

The new PSAs will be seen on digital platforms, as well as audio messages on radio and streaming services, and also feature the winner of the ‘Get Off Your Apps’ video contest, which encouraged Californians to create a video showing the dangers of distracted driving. Roger Lua’s winning video landed him a role in the new PSAs, which were filmed last month in Sacramento.

To view the PSAs and learn about ways to stay safe on the go, visit www.gosafelyca.org.

