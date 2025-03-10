Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase the Industry’s Most Trusted Storage and Connectivity Solutions at WPPi 2025

OWC’s Fast, Reliable, and High-Capacity Solutions Ensure Every Moment and Memory Are Captured, Easily Found and Accessed, and Never Lost

Booth #230 | March 16-20 | The Rio Hotel Las Vegas

WOODSTOCK, Ill. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows, today announced it will showcase its unrivaled catalog of memory cards and readers, storage and connectivity solutions – including the first-ever Thunderbolt 5 solutions, featuring the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub and OWC Envoy Ultra at WPPi 2025, a premier conference for contemporary portrait, wedding, fashion, headshots, branding, event photography professionals, and more, taking place March 16-20 at The Rio Hotel Las Vegas.

Visitors to OWC Booth #230 will have the opportunity to see firsthand the game-changing storage and connectivity solutions that professional photographers and videographers trust to capture, store, and safeguard their most critical work. From the first-ever Thunderbolt 5 solutions to the fastest, toughest portable SSDs and high-performance memory cards, OWC is bringing the ultimate workflow-enhancing tools that professionals and prosumers simply can’t afford to miss, such as:

Memory Cards and Card Readers:

Portable SSDs:

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron - The fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available - it’s crushproof, dust-proof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds.



- The fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available - it’s crushproof, dust-proof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds. OWC Express 1M2 - Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD - build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions.

Desktop Storage:

OWC Gemini - The only drive you need to organize your digital life - features dual drives and seven ports, taking you from notebook to workstation in seconds.



- The only drive you need to organize your digital life - features dual drives and seven ports, taking you from notebook to workstation in seconds. OWC ThunderBay 4 - Performance and capacity perfection for individual to studio content creators.

In addition, WPPi 2025 attendees can discover OWC’s state-of-the-art connectivity and lightning-fast storage solutions, including the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub and OWC Envoy Ultra.

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub – Explore a new world filled with workflow possibilities and state-of-the-art performance with the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub. It’s the perfect compact connectivity solution to solve the big problem of not having enough Thunderbolt 5 ports. Now you can turn a single cable connection from your machine into three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port. With up to 80Gb/s of bi-directional data speed – up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 – and up to 120Gb/s for higher display bandwidth needs, you will redefine your productivity.



– Explore a new world filled with workflow possibilities and state-of-the-art performance with the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub. It’s the perfect compact connectivity solution to solve the big problem of not having enough Thunderbolt 5 ports. Now you can turn a single cable connection from your machine into three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port. With up to 80Gb/s of bi-directional data speed – up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 – and up to 120Gb/s for higher display bandwidth needs, you will redefine your productivity. OWC Envoy Ultra – The first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 Portable SSD, built like a tank for go-anywhere ruggedness. Bus-powered with a built-in cable for ultra convenience. Jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, revolutionary real-world speed over 6000MB/s. Envoy Ultra gives you the best of everything in the palm of your hand with reliability you can count on from the proven global leader of Thunderbolt innovations.

"At OWC, we know that for photographers and videographers, every shot matters. That’s why we’re bringing the fastest, most reliable storage and connectivity solutions to WPPi 2025 – so creatives can learn more about how they can focus on capturing the moment, not worrying about their gear,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “Whether it’s OWC’s rugged and ultra-fast SSDs or its rock-solid memory cards and readers, we’ve got the tools to keep workflows smooth and stress-free.”

For further information about WPPi 2025, please visit: https://wppiexpo.com/.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that enhance and extend the life of Macs and PCs. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it – creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

