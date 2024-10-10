Home Business Wire Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Data Storage and Connectivity Solutions Ecosystem...
Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Data Storage and Connectivity Solutions Ecosystem at Broadcast India 2024, Asia’s Broadcasting & Infotainment Show

Will Join with Strategic Partners Ark Infosolutions and Star Connect to Demonstrate How OWC’s Comprehensive Solutions Empower Broadcasters, Media Professionals, and Content Creators

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that enhance and extend the life of Macs and PCs, today announced it will be exhibiting its ecosystem of data storage and connectivity solutions at Broadcast India 2024, a premier event for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industries. The event brings together global leaders in technology to showcase the latest advancements in broadcasting, production, and content delivery.


October 17-19, 2024

Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India

See how OWC’s comprehensive product portfolio empowers broadcasters, media professionals, and content creators in its strategic partners’ booths:

“Whether you’re a content creator, IT manager, or production house executive, OWC’s solutions are built to help you achieve your creative and business goals,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “We look forward to the opportunity to join with our partners Ark Infosolutions and Star Connect – two of the most well-known and highly respected solutions providers in India – to demonstrate how OWC products can optimize every stage of the media production process, from content creation to secure archiving.”

About Other World Computing (OWC):

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that enhance and extend the life of Macs and PCs. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it – creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2024 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

